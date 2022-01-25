Prep basketball roundup: Bennett twins spark Lee's Summit North to fourth straight win

The Examiner staff

The Bennett sisters and the Lee’s Summit North girls basketball team keep rolling along.

Elauni and Emani Bennett combined for 33 points to lead the Broncos to a 44-39 Suburban Big Eight victory over visiting Liberty North Monday.

North grabbed a 13-8 lead after one quarter, extended it to 23-17 at halftime and then held off the Eagles in the second half to win their fourth straight and for the ninth time in the last 11 games.

Elauni Bennett finished with 18 and Emani had 15 as the Broncos improved to 10-3 overall and 3-2 in the conference.

LEE’S SUMMIT 51, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 39: William Chrisman couldn’t make up a seven-point halftime deficit in a non-conference loss at Lee’s Summit Monday.

Lee’s Summit took a 25-18 halftime lead and held on to drop Chrisman to 3-12 with its fourth straight loss.

Senior Jessie Taylor scored 12 points and juniors Mele Taula and Millie McGhee each added nine points for the Bears.

RUSKIN 53, VAN HORN 48: Van Horn kept it close throughout but fell to visiting Ruskin in a non-conference game Monday.

Kuliciah Wallace fired in 22 points to lead the Falcons, who dropped to 5-7 overall.

Emari Smith had 11 points, five rebounds and three steals in the first half to keep Van Horn within 31-27 at the intermission.