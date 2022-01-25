'We needed a win like this': Crowe's late free throws help Fort Osage edge St. Michael

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Sophomore Emmah Crowe hopes to enjoy many special moments on the court for the Fort Osage girls basketball team.

But it may be a while before she experiences anything bigger than a late offensive rebound and two perfect free throws in the closing seconds of the Indians' 37-34 win against St. Michael the Archangel Catholic in the first round of the 24th annual Grain Valley Sonic Showdown Monday.

While the Guardians hit just 5 of 17 free throws, including two of their final six, Crowe hit connected on two from the line with just nine seconds left.

"We knew they had a lot of time to get down the court and make a shot," said Crowe, who finished with 15 points, "and Coach told us not to foul, especially on a 3-point shot. If they drove to the basket, we were going to let them score, and not have a chance at a 3-point play. And it all worked out."

The Guardians (6-11) missed a final shot as Crowe and point guard Heather Chiesi breathed a sigh of relief.

While Crowe dominated in the paint, Chiesi ran the Indians’ offense flawlessly while diving for loose balls, setting up teammates for shots inside and leaving it all on the court.

"This is our first win in this tournament in four years," Chiesi said. "It's so exciting to win this game. We missed (Macie Smith and Ashlyn Buntin, who both fouled out) at the end of the game, but we still got a win. Our first win (at the tournament)."

Chiesi’s face was red and she was breathing hard as she watched Raymore-Peculiar get off to a 17-0 lead against Marshall in the final game of the evening, but the smile was there – and it wasn't going anywhere.

"I'm sore, and I'm tired," Chiesi said, "but I'd hurt a lot more if we had lost this game. We worked so hard to win it, and we found a way to win it. We needed a win like this."

The game was tight throughout the four quarters as the two teams were tied 12-all after one quarter and Fort Osage led 23-19 at halftime.

Fort Osage managed to lead 28-25 after three quarters with Smith on the bench with four fouls. But the Guardians took a 32-31 lead at 3:07 as Smith watched from the bench after being called for a charging foul.

Buntin then grabbed an offensive board at 2:59 and hit a soft floater to give the Indians a 33-32 lead.

But St. Michael's Maddie Shatto then hit one of two free throws to tie it.

Tayler Hines, who was playing with a cast on her right hand to protect a broken pinkie, then hit a jump shot to give the Indians a 35-33 lead at 1:53.

St. Michael then hit just 1 of 4 free throws the stretch, with Crowe securing the win with her big free throws with nine seconds remaining.

"It's very uncharacteristic for us to shoot free throws like that," Guardians coach Mary Kroening said. "Fort Osage played so hard, and so did our girls. I feel like we let this one slip away because of our poor free throw shooting. Proud of the effort, just not happy with our execution tonight."

Fort Osage coach Lindsay Thompson was thrilled for her team after the nail-biter.

"Our kids never gave up, and when we needed a big free throw or rebound, we managed to get it," Thompson said after Fort Osage improved to 4-12 with its second win in three games. "We had to work hard at the end with Macie and Ashlyn on the bench and Heather did a great job running the offense and that was a big board and free throws by Emmah.

"And Jordyn (Dalton) came off the bench and gave us some great defensive minutes at the end."

Smith added 11 points for Fort Osage before fouling out.

Sa'Yere Banks tallied 11 points to lead St. Michael.