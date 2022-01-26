Flat start ruins Blue Springs' late comeback in loss to top-ranked Liberty

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Breckston White, the 6-year-old son of Blue Springs High School football coach and assistant activities director David White, was on a mission.

He and his father, mother and twin sisters were in the gymnasium Tuesday night following the Wildcats’ 77-71 Suburban Big Eight Conference loss to No. 1- ranked Liberty.

While his younger twin sisters were getting antsy and wanted to leave, Breckston was waiting to say hello to his favorite Wildcats player, point guard Kyle Bruce, who was also a running back on White's football team.

After a longer than usual postgame wait, Bruce and his teammates exited the locker room, as Breckston bolted toward the senior.

After a quick hug, they did their special handshake, and Breckston was in heaven.

"I love Breckston," Bruce said, managing a big smile despite the tough loss. "If he's at a game, he always comes and says hi. We do our handshake, and to be honest with you, I enjoy it as much as he does."

Bruce hit four 3-pointers and was a big factor as the Wildcats overcame an early 23-7 deficit to make the game interesting in the fourth quarter.

With 6:47 left, Liberty led 57-50. But the Wildcats turned the ball over on three straight possessions and Bennett Stirtz, the 6-foot-5 son of coach Roger Stirtz, hit 10 consecutive free throws down the stretch to keep the Wildcats at bay.

The Blue Jays, ranked No. 1 in the Class 6 state coaches poll, improved to 16-1 overall and a perfect 6-0 in the conference. Coach Adam Jones' Wildcats, who are receiving votes in the state poll, dropped to 12-4 and 5-1, suffering their first conference loss of the season.

"We came out flat and didn't play any defense in the first quarter," said Bruce, who finished with 17 points. "I don't know why we didn't play better in the first quarter because we were a little bit better than them the rest of the game."

But the damage had been done.

The Blue Jays hit nine consecutive free throws at one point in the fourth quarter and finished 17 of 20 from the line.

"We know free throws are important," Bennett Stirtz said after finishing with a game-high 23 points. "I take a lot of pride in my free throw shooting because of games like this one."

Stirtz's eighth made free throw of the fourth quarter was also his 1,000th career point, which he downplayed.

"I've worked hard to get to 1,000 points, and it's great to share that with my dad and my teammates and our coaches," Stirtz said. "But right now, all I want to do is help our team win. I'll think about 1,000 points after the season."

Roger Stirtz, an iconic Blue Jays figure the past 23 years, won the 2021 Paul Lambert Kansas City Metro High School Boys Basketball Coach of the Year Award.

"We're characteristically not as good of a free throw shooting team as we were tonight," Stirtz said. "And we needed all of them. This was one of those games where we got out to the big lead, but Adam does such a great job with his team, and they are so big and physical, that you can never be comfortable until it's over."

Stirtz said it was a big character test for his Blue Jays, who suffered a non-conference loss to third-ranked Staley in their last game, the C.W. Stessman Tournament final.

"I was interested to see how our guys responded to that loss to Staley, and I liked what I saw in the first quarter," Roger Stirtz said. "Blue Springs gave us everything they had in the second half, and our guys really responded. A game like this will be a good test of how we might respond to the same situation later in the season."

After trailing 23-7 after one quarter, the Wildcats scored 17 in the second quarter, but still trailed 41-24 at halftime.

A 22-point third quarter, in which senior forward Ike Ezeogu scored 10 of his team-high 22 points, cut deeper into the deficit, making it 57-46 going into the final period.

Bruce, Mike Harrison and Ezeogu turned up the heat offensively in the fourth quarter, making it 57-50 with 6:47 left, but three consecutive turnovers and the Blue Jays' excellence at the free throw line were too much to overcome.

"We came out flat in a huge conference game, and I really don't know why, because the guys did a great job the last three quarters," Jones said. "I think you saw the real Wildcats in the second half, but it was just too late against a really good team.

"Roger's kids are well coached and tonight, they hit everything from the free throw line. We have to learn from this."

As Bruce and Breckston walked off the court, the senior guard said, "We play them the last game of the season at their place. We all hope it will be for the conference championship, and I promise you we will play four quarters of great basketball. You're not going to see anything like you saw tonight in that first quarter."

Harrison finished with 18 points, including seven in the fourth quarter.