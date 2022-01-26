Prep basketball roundup: Grain Valley advances to semifinals of own tournament

The Examiner staff

The Grain Valley boys basketball team scored as many points in the third quarter Tuesday than it did in the other three quarters combined Tuesday.

That and a strong defensive effort lifted the Eagles to a 42-26 victory over Barstow in the first round of the Grain Valley Sonic Showdown.

After falling behind 9-3 after the first quarter and 17-12 at halftime, the Eagles put together a quarter-long 21-2 run in the third to take control with a 33-19 advantage heading into the final period.

Cylas Bewer tallied 12 points and three assists to lead Grain Valley’s balanced attack. Rhylan Alcanter just missed another double-double with eight points, 14 rebounds and three steals.

Nick Hooper added 10 points and Keagan Hart had five points, four assists and four steals as the Eagles won their fourth straight to improve to 9-7.

Grain Valley meets top-seeded Platte County in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday.

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 75, FORT OSAGE 37: Fort Osage couldn’t recover from a slow start in a loss to Kansas power St. Thomas Aquinas in the first round of the Grain Valley Sonic Showdown Tuesday.

The Indians fell behind 26-9 after one quarter and the Saints extended the lead to 36-13 by halftime.

"Lost to a very good Saint Thomas Aquinas team," Fort Osage coach Josh Wilson said. “We needed to play a fast-paced game to negate their height advantage but were not able to set our pressure enough due to turnovers and a terrible run in the second quarter.

“Continue to see good things from our young players like Ryver Peppers, Isaac Woodward and Cruz Navarro. We just have to continue to do the right thing, especially when the other team makes it difficult for us."

Arthur Wyatt was the only Fort Osage player in double figures with 14 points. Greg Menne and Navarro each added seven points.

Fort Osage (4-12) drops into the consolation bracket and faces Pleasant Hill at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

BELTON 70, TRUMAN 69: Truman rallied from a 24-19 first-quarter deficit to force overtime but fell to host Belton in a Suburban Middle Six Conference game Tuesday.

The Pirates outscored Truman 7-6 in overtime after regulation ended in a 63-all deadlock.

Maddux Bristow scored 20 of his game-high 26 points in the second half to help Truman tie it.

Dallas Winda, who finished with 10 points, scored all six of Truman’s points in overtime but it wasn’t enough as the Patriots dropped to 6-12 overall and 0-2 in the conference.

Carter Allen added 15 points – all on five 3-pointers – and Charles Daniels had 13 for Truman.

PARK HILL 77, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 57: Winless Blue Springs South couldn’t recovered from an 11-point first-quarter deficit in a Suburban Big Eight home loss Tuesday.

The Jaguars fell behind 26-15 after the first quarter and 50-26 by halftime as Park Hill sank 14 3-pointers.

“Credit Park Hill for shooting the ball extremely well – especially in the first half – but we didn’t defend at a very high level – at all, which was very disappointing,” South coach Josh Smith said.

Mike Brooks scored 10 points, Gedi Mohamed had nine and D’Avion Stokes and Akol Ngor added eight apiece for the Jaguars (0-15, 0-6 Big Eight).

Luke Renton (18 points on six 3-pointers) and Ty Schreck (16 on four treys) combined for 10 of Park Hill’s 14 3-pointers.

LIBERTY NORTH 41, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 38: Liberty North focused its defensive efforts on Lee’s Summit North leading scorer BJ Stewart, holding him to a season-low six points in a Suburban Big Eight win.

“With our second leading scorer, Michael Livingston, disqualified for the remainder of the season due to grades, the Eagles were able to be physical with BJ Stewart, control the tempo and come away with a three-point conference road win,” Broncos coach Mike Hilbert said.

The host Broncos led 24-22 at halftime but Liberty North grabbed a 31-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

Jaden McGhee scored 11 points to lead the Broncos (6-10, 1-5 Big Eight).