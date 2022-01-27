Grain Valley cruises into Sonic Showdown championship

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

A textbook transition game and the silky smooth play of his Grain Valley guards left coach Randy Draper in a pleasant mood Wednesday.

Those things translated into a 72-29 win over Oak Park in semifinal action at the 24th annual Grain Valley Sonic Showdown.

"We played very well tonight," Draper said after his 14-2 team stamped its ticket to the 8:30 p.m. Friday championship against Raymore-Peculiar, a 52-30 winner over Fort Osage in the other semifinal.

"You can't tell it by the score, but Oak Park got after us tonight, and we needed that,” he added. “We've had some games where we've had to take our starters out in the second half, and our games are going to keep getting more and more difficult, so it was good to see our girls respond the way they did tonight."

As usual, two-time all-state player Grace Slaughter, a Mizzou commit, led the Eagles with 37 points. She left the game with 1:26 left in the third period and spent the fourth quarter cheering on the team's reserve players.

"Grace and I just have this thing where I can see her out of the corner of my eye, and I can tell when she's cutting to the basket," said fellow backcourt mate McKenah Sears, who was credited with an assist on several of Slaughter's layups.

"I can tell when she's going to make a backdoor cut and I can tell when she drives to the basket. And if she doesn't have a shot, I know she's going to kick the ball back to me or another one of our players."

Slaughter, Sears, Cameryn Bown and Annabelle Totta were working their magic, and the result was a 23-5 first-quarter lead and 45-15 advantage at halftime.

"Coach Draper told us to play hard, to go all out, and that he would take care of the score," said Slaughter, who has outscored many of the Eagles’ opponents this season. "I felt like we got some great work in tonight because those Oak Park girls were working hard, especially defensively.

"We scored a lot of points, and we earned them. They didn't give us anything."

Draper emptied his bench late and focused on possession in the fourth quarter as Grain Valley's reserves scored just five points.

"That might be the best first half of basketball we've played this year," Draper said. "They got after us, and our girls responded. We were able to work on a few things in a game setting and that's just going to make us a better team."