Prep basketball roundup: Consistent Chrisman routs Olathe North

The Examiner staff

Consistency helped the William Chrisman boys basketball team to a rout Wednesday.

The Bears scored no fewer than 15 points and no more than 17 in any quarter on the way to a 63-38 rout of host Olathe (Kan.) North.

Chrisman scored 15 in each of the first two quarters to take a 30-20 lead into halftime. Trey Kates hit a pair of key 3-points in the second to help the Bears maintain a double-digit lead.

After taking a 47-33 lead into the final quarter, the Bears broke it open with a 16-5 advantage in the fourth.

Dayne Herl scored 13 of his game-high 19 points in the second half to lead Chrisman, which improved to 12-5.

Jessie Minter added 12 points and Cam Dickerson had 11, including a dunk, for the Bears, who play host to crosstown rival Truman Friday in the battle for the Three Trails Trophy.

Girls

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 52, PARK HILL 35: Blue Springs South used a strong defense to turn a tight game into a rout in the fourth quarter for a Suburban Big Eight Conference victory Monday.

The Jaguars led 36-29 heading into the fourth quarter but outscored Park Hill 16-6 in the final period to improve to 13-3 overall and remain undefeated in the Big Eight at 6-0.

“Good conference win against a scrappy Park Hill team,” Jaguars coach Kory Lower said. “Our defense in the fourth quarter was the difference and created some opportunities for us to score some easy baskets.”

Saneea Bevley scored 13 of her game-high 20 points in the second half to lead the Jaguars, who have won three straight. Jaidynn Mason added 15 and Kendall Puryear had 13.

Amaya Blake scored 15 points to lead Park Hill (5-3, 3-3 Big Eight).