Slow start dooms Fort Osage in Sonic Showdown semifinal

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

The Fort Osage girls basketball team could not jump-start its offense Wednesday.

A dominating Raymore-Peculiar squad, meanwhile, enjoyed a hot start it maintained throughout in a 52-30 win over the Indians in the semifinals of the 24th annual Grain Valley Sonic Showdown.

Fort Osage will meet Oak Park at 7 p.m. Friday in the third-place game.

Sam Larkins, Lauren Jermain and 6-foot-3 center Abigail Hellums each scored 14 points while Emmah Crowe was the lone Fort Osage player in double figures with 11.

Crowe's 3-pointer was the lone basket for Fort Osage in the first quarter as the Panthers ran off to a 15-3 lead.

Hellums scored eight points in second quarter and the Panthers led 33-14 at halftime.

"We didn't have a good first quarter," Fort Osage coach Lindsay Thompson said after her team fell to 4-13. "Emmah did a nice job for us offensively and (Ashlyn) Buntin was a rebound machine (finishing with 14). There were some positives we can take from tonight.

"We have to get off to a better start Friday (in the third-place game), and I think we will. Right now, we're battling through a lot of things – injuries to two key players and illness and COVID stuff, things a lot of teams are dealing with right now."

Fort Osage scored 11 points in the second quarter but did not score in double figures in any other quarter.

"We're going to have a good practice tomorrow and get ready for our game Friday," Thompson said.