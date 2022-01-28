Blue Springs rolls past rival Blue Springs South
Blue Springs South managed to keep it close for one quarter with rival Blue Springs Friday night.
That’s as long as it lasted, though.
Leading 16-12 after the opening period, Blue Springs outscored the winless Jaguars 19-6 in the second quarter to take a 35-18 lead into halftime.
The Wildcats then erupted for 28 points in the third quarter while allowing just four on the way to a 74-31 drubbing of the Jaguars in a Suburban Big Eight battle at Blue Springs High School.
“We fought hard in the first half and kept it somewhat competitive for a while – and then we got punched in the mouth early in the third and had no response,” Blue Springs South coach Josh Smith said. “If we don’t learn how to take a punch, we’re going to continue to struggle against high-level competition like Blue Springs.”
Senior point guard Kyle Bruce led the charge, draining five 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 20 points.
Ike Ezeogu fired in 19 points, Mike Harrison added 16 and Josh Allen sank three 3-pointers on the way to 13 points to help Blue Springs improve to 13-4 overall and 6-1 in the conference.
Mike Brooks and Gedi Mohamed each scored seven points to lead Blue Springs South, which dropped to 0-16 and 0-7.