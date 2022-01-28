Chrisman feeds off electric atmosphere for Three Trails Trophy rout of rival Truman

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

When Cam Dickerson entered the standing-room-only crowd inside the William Chrisman High School gymnasium, he did a double take.

"I knew our fans were great, and I knew we were going to bring a lot of fans, but I couldn't believe how packed our gym was tonight," said the senior forward who scored 12 points on four 3-pointers to play a big role in the Bears' 67-47 Suburban Middle Six victory over Noland Road rival Truman.

"It was pretty close the first half (Bears leading 33-26) but we just kept feeding off our fans' energy and blew them away the second half. It would be so cool to play in an atmosphere like this every night. I mean, none of us will ever forget tonight. After we've forgotten the score, we'll remember all the fans who were here for both teams."

Moments after the game ended, the Bears were presented the Three Trails Trophy, which goes to the winner of the annual rivalry game, and after the Bears held the trophy above their heads, they were mobbed by the student section that played such a big role in the win.

"Our big thing this season has been communication," said senior guard Dayne Herl, who led Chrisman with 17 points. "But I'll be honest with, there wasn't a lot of communication out there tonight because the fans from both schools were so loud – and I loved it. Their fans were giving it to us, and we were giving it right back to them.

"And we feed off that energy. The energy in here tonight was unbelievable. It was for city bragging rights, and representing our school, and winning the Wagon Wheel. It was an amazing game and an amazing night."

The Bears, ranked ninth in the Class 5 state coaches poll, improved to 13-5 overall record and 3-2 in the conference. Truman fell to 5-12 and 0-3.

"Our last two home games have been like this, just electric – it's just that we have played 11 games between them," quipped Chrisman coach Jake Kates, as the last time the Bears played at home they claimed a win over Van Horn weeks ago. "We were 8-3 in those 11 games we were away and it's great to be back, and it's even greater to be back in this type of environment. It was electric, and we all enjoyed it."

The Patriots used four 3-pointers to stay with the Bears in the first quarter as Chrisman led 17-14. Chrisman hit tree treys and Herl had seven points.

Griffen Hernandez scored seven of his 15 points in the second quarter while Herl added eight points to help Chrisman take a 33-26 advantage into halftime.

Chrisman, though, dominated all phases in the second half, taking a commanding 49-33 lead into the final quarter.

"We did what we do out there, and our fans helped," said reserve forward and fan favorite Ralph Covington, who had two dunks in the fourth quarter that nearly raised the roof on the Chrisman gym. "This was a great night. Never forget it – never forget one moment of it."

While Hernandez and Truman teammate Maddux Bristow did not get to enjoy a victory, they talked too about the electric atmosphere.

"I wish we could have won," said Bristow, who scored 11 of his 22 points in the second half, “but it was a fun game, a real competitive game, and the fans from both schools were amazing. Our student section was just amazing. Everyone was talking about this game all week, and they showed and made it special for us.

"And the Chrisman fans were great, too. I think we had the two biggest student sections of any game we've played this year."

Added Hernandez: "We were feeding off our fans and Chrisman was feeding off their fans. It was a great night for the rivalry. I wish we could have won, but I'm happy I got to play in a game like this."