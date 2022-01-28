Prep basketball roundup: Fort Osage uses defense to jump-start offense in win

The Examiner staff

The Fort Osage boys basketball team used defense to spark the offense Thursday.

That translated into a 15-4 second-quarter run that propelled the Indians to a 52-37 victory over Pleasant Hill in a consolation semifinal in the Grain Valley Sonic Showdown.

"We struggled to score early in the game, but our defense really stepped up in the second quarter and we were able to convert it into some baskets," Fort Osage coach Josh Wilson said. “It continued in the third quarter and we got huge threes by seniors Tyrek Berry and Brayden Nelson on back-to-back possessions to give us breathing room the rest of the way.”

Fort Osage (5-12) trailed 6-5 before the 15-4 run gave it a 20-10 halftime lead. The Indians added 16 points in each of the final two quarters.

Freshman Ryver Peppers scored a career-high 10 points to lead a balanced attack as every Fort Osage player who saw the court scored a point. Berry finished with a career-best nine points and added five rebounds, Trent Hogland added seven points, five rebounds and two assists and Nelson finished with six points and four boards.

Fort Osage meets Barstow in the fifth-place game at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Grain Valley High School.

WELLINGTON-NAPOLEON 64, OAK GROVE 46: Oak Grove couldn’t recover from a 21-8 deficit in the second quarter in a loss to Wellington-Napoleon in the Richmond Winter Classic Thursday.

Wellington-Napoleon turned a 10-4 first-quarter lead into a 31-12 halftime lead. Oak Grove rallied in the second half but fell short.

"I was proud of the effort we brought tonight, we just settled way too much in the first half and didn't have much success,” Oak Grove coach Dustin Fox said. “In the second half, the guys played with great intensity, moved the ball better and we were able to cut the lead to eight with 6 minutes left. Unfortunately we ran out of gas, but the effort and focus we demonstrated tonight will give us a chance to be successful moving forward."

Jamison Kirk scored 16 points, Landon Chance added six points and 12 rebounds and Nick Reeves had eight points and six rebounds to pace Oak Grove (4-12).