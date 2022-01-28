Strong start propels Truman to Three Trails Trophy win over rival William Chrisman

There was little doubt after the first quarter where the Three Trails Trophy was headed Thursday night.

The host Truman Patriots raced to a 20-6 lead after the opening period on the way to a mercy-rule-clock 69-34 rout of crosstown rival William Chrisman in Suburban Middle Six girls basketball action.

The Patriots extended their lead to 47-8 by halftime to remove any doubt at all as Truman coach Jimmy Page emptied his bench with about two minutes left in the third quarter.

“It was great that we were able to get the younger kids in a Three Trails game to show them what it’s all about,” Page said after. “We did a great job finding the open player and knocked down the shots when we had them.”

The Patriots were on fire from long range, draining 13 3-pointers while improving to 10-7 overall and 2-1 in the conference.

Taliyah Scott led the shooting barrage, sinking seven 3-pointers – four in the first half – on the way to a game-high 27 points in a little more than 2 ½ quarters of action.

Page was just as happy with her sister, Layla Scott, who added eight points while running the offense.

“Layla Scott played a great game at the point,” Page said. “She pushed the ball when she could and got us into offense when the break wasn’t there.”

Urya’ Williams added 14 points, including 11 in the first half, and Aa'Mya Stacker had nine for the Patriots.

Mele Taula scored 15 points and Millie McGhee added nine for Chrisman, which dropped to 3-13 overall and 1-2 in the Middle Six with its fifth straight loss.

Truman faces a key conference battle when it travels to Raytown Monday.

“I told the girls to celebrate this game until 2:45 tomorrow, then it’s time to prep for Raytown,” Page said.