Third-quarter surge helps Blue Springs South top rival Blue Springs, stay unbeaten in conference

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

For one half, the highly anticipated crosstown rivalry match between host Blue Springs and Blue Springs South lived up to the hype.

Kayleigh Jenkins' 3-point buzzer beater sent the Wildcats into halftime trailing 19-15, and a competitive second half was anticipated.

Yet, it never happened as South's Jaidynn Mason took over, scoring eight of her game-high 20 points to lead the Jaguars to 24-5 third-quarter advantage on the way to a 56-28 Suburban Big Eight victory.

South improves to 14-3 overall and a perfect 7-0 mark in the conference while the Wildcats lose their second game in a row and fall to 11-5 and 3-3.

"We really played well in the entire game, but we really got the job done in the third quarter," South coach Kory Lower said. "I was really happy with the way the girls played team ball, unselfish ball. We had a series where Saneea (Bevley) got the ball into KP (Kendall Puryear) who kicked it out to Jaidynn, who scored. That's team play, that's unselfish play and that's a reason we had the great third quarter and the big second half."

After his team missed two consecutive second half layups, Blue Springs coach Mark Spigarelli called a timeout and chastised his team for its body language out on the court.

"I called a timeout, addressed our lack of defense and body language and it didn't do any good," Spigarelli said. "South wanted it more than we did. A game like this, and they want it more. It's the second game in a row this has happened, and that is a concern."

The first half featured outstanding defense from both teams, with Mason scoring eight points to help the Jaguars get their early lead.

"This is the type of game you dream about playing," Mason said. "We're playing our crosstown rivals and trying to stay undefeated in conference. It was so close the first half that we knew we had to come out and play some good basketball to start the second half, and we did."

South went on a 17-2 run to take command with Mason driving to the basket and scoring at will. Three of her layups came off assists from center Kendall Puryear.

"Kendall has been working so hard, and she's becoming a complete player," Mason said. "We all know she can rebound and we know when she gets an offensive board, we better be ready because we know she's going to pass the ball to us. I'm really proud of the player she's becoming and proud to have her – and all our girls – as teammates."

While Puryear didn't have her normal offensive game, she countered with a handful of assists and nine boards.

"They were triple-teaming me down low, so I looked for Jaidynn and our other girls," Puryear said. "This was a big game, and we came over to do anything we could to win. It was so close the first half, and we played some great basketball to open things up in the third quarter and take that big lead."

Tiyani Rollins finished with 11 points and Emily Berry added eight for Blue Springs South, which has won four straight and 9 of 10, with the only loss coming to No. 1-ranked Columbia Rock Bridge.

Jayla Cornelius scored nine points for the Wildcats and Kayleigh Jenkins, who returned following a recent illness, added seven.