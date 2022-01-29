Slaughter does a little of everything to lead Grain Valley to tournament title

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

Grain Valley junior Grace Slaughter is a matchup nightmare for any team she faces.

She’s 6-foot-2 and can score inside; she also brings the ball up court and initiates the offense; she is an above average passer; she’s a solid 3-point shooter; she shoots well from mid-range; and she can take the ball to the basket on the dribble drive.

No team has shown they have had an answer for the two-time all-state selection who has committed to Missouri.

In Friday’s Grain Valley Sonic Showdown championship game against Raymore-Peculiar, instead of using their 6-foot-3 forward Abigail Hellums to check Slaughter, Panthers coach Jonathan Benson had his smaller guards try to defend her.

That led to Slaughter posting up on Ray-Pec’s guards and she found success as she poured in a game-high 38 points on 48% shooting from the floor in a 64-35 victory at home to capture the tournament title.

“Sometimes that’s what other teams like to do because they are quicker and can stay low,” Slaughter said. “But when I post up, they have a big girl behind to help, but that’s OK because we’ve got some girls I can pass to who can shoot.”

Slaughter was joined by teammates Ella Clyman and Annabelle Totta on the all-tournament team.

Slaughter did it all Friday. She connected on four 3-pointers, hit a baseline jumper with a hand in her face, made a hook shot over a double team and completely deked a defender with a head fake and buried an 18-footer from the wing. Anything the Panthers tried, did not work.

While Slaughter provided a bulk of the offense, the Eagles put on a masterful performance on defense as players like Totta, Cameryn Bown and McKenah Sears made life difficult for the Ray-Pec perimeter players.

The 5-foot-4 Totta compiled seven points, eight rebounds and five steals and Sears had eight rebounds and three steals of her own. The Panthers weren’t able to drive to the basket very often and had to settle for a lot of 3-point attempts.

“Annabelle has really stepped up with Finley (LaForge) being hurt,” Slaughter said. “That’s a huge step up. We put her and Cameryn Bown on their best players and we rely on them to stop the other team’s offensive threats.”

Added Grain Valley coach Randy Draper: “I don’t think (Totta) is fun to play against. When you’re athletic and competitive, there’s a lot of things you can do. She’s really good and people are starting to find out how good she is.”

For the game, the Eagles held Ray-Pec to 11-of-33 shooting from the floor and helped force 21 turnovers.

“I think our defense is pretty good and it’s going to have to be to do what we want to do,” Draper said. “That’s a pretty good team we shut down in the second half.”

Grain Valley led 19-11 after the first period and extended the lead to 33-17 at halftime. The Panthers never got closer than 14 points during the entire second half.