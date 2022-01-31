Prep basketball roundup: Blue Springs knocks off Kansas power Blue Valley West

The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs boys basketball team followed a big win over the rival Blue Springs South Jaguars Friday with another big win over a team called Jaguars Saturday.

The host Wildcats used strong defense and a strong fourth quarter to the Blue Valley West Jaguars 61-51 in a non-conference game Saturday.

Mike Harrison poured in 20 points as the Wildcats (14-4) won for the seventh time in their last eight games against West, the No. 5-ranked team in the Kansas Class 6A state coaches poll.

“It was a great team win versus one of the top teams in Kansas,” Blue Springs coach Adam Jones said. “We had a complete team effort, especially on the defensive side of the floor.”

Blue Springs trailed 28-25 at halftime but tied it at 40 heading into the final quarter. The Wildcats, with the help of 7-of-8 free-throw shooting, outscored the Jaguars 21-11 in the final quarter to pull away.

Ike Ezeogu added 19 points, including nine in the first quarter as the Wildcats took a 16-13 lead. Josh Allen contributed 13 points as Blue Springs finished 17 of 20 from the free throw line.

FORT OSAGE 78, BARSTOW 68: Trent Hogland was perfect from the field and missed just one free throw in a 30-point outburst that helped Fort Osage hold off Barstow in the fifth-place game in the Grain Valley Sonic Showdown Saturday.

Hogland finished 8 of 8 from the field – including 7 of 7 from 3-point range, was 7 of 8 from the line and added six rebounds and four assists. His seven 3-pointers tied a school record as the Indians drained a school-record 15 from outside the arc on 22 shots.

"This was the shooting performance we have been waiting for the entire season,” Fort Osage coach Josh Wilson said. “(Trent) was perfect from the floor and the guys just kept feeding him the ball. Chase Stumfoll and Arthur Wyatt did a great job of managing the game and getting the ball to open guys. The second and third quarters were some of the best basketball we have played this year on offense and defense."

Barstow grabbed a 24-18 lead after the first quarter but Fort Osage used a 21-10 run in the second to take a 39-34 lead into halftime. The Indians outscored the Knights 21-13 in the third and held on for the win.

Cruz Navarro was 4 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 14 points. Stumfoll added 10 points and five assists, Wyatt tallied nine points, six rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks and Isaac Woodward chipped in with eight points and seven rebounds for Fort Osage (6-12), which finished 2-1 in the tournament.

Emmett Pearce scored 27 points for Barstow (6-7).

ST. MICHAEL 56, GRAIN VALLEY 40: St. Michael the Archangel Catholic built a big first-half lead and held off Grain Valley in the third-place game in the Grain Valley Sonic Showdown Saturday.

The Guardians took a 17-8 lead after one quarter and extended it to 35-18 by halftime.

Deuce Roberts scored 17 points and Mike Haggerty led St. Michael (12-7) with eight rebounds.

Rhylan Alcanter totaled 22 points and eight rebounds to lead Grain Valley (9-9). Reece Troyer added six points and three assists.

VAN HORN 62, WARRENSBURG 44: Kayleb Jefferson and Za’Corrie Kerr each fired in 20 points to lead Van Horn to a rout of visiting Warrensburg in a non-conference matchup Friday.

Nate Greer added eight points as the Falcons improved to 8-7 with their sixth straight victory.

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 71, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 43: Turnover issues in the second quarter spoiled a strong start for Lee’s Summit North in a Suburban Big Eight loss to crosstown rival Lee’s Summit West Friday.

The visiting Broncos grabbed a 17-14 lead after one quarter but the Titans capitalized on the turnovers to take a 33-23 lead into the break.

“(We) struggled to take care of the ball in the second quarter,” North coach Mike Hilbert said.

BJ Stewart scored 18 points and Tre Baker added 11 points for the Broncos (6-11, 1-6 Big Eight). West improved to 6-9 and 3-2.