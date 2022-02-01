Blue Springs South's Bevley passes 1,000-point milestone in conference victory

The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs South girls basketball team had something to celebrate Monday other than remaining undefeated in the Suburban Big Eight Conference race.

Senior guard Saneea Bevley surpassed the 1,000-point milestone for her career while helping the Jaguars to a 42-31 victory over visiting Liberty North.

“The highlight of the night for me was seeing how genuinely happy her teammates were for her when they found out,” Blue Springs South coach Kory Lower said of Bevley, who is averaging 16.2 points per game this season.

“Saneea has been a huge piece to our teams’ success the last four years. The way her teammates responded to her shows the type of kid she is and how good of a teammate she has been the last four years, even when she is the one receiving the individual accolades.”

Bevley finished with 10 points to help the Jaguars improve to 15-4 overall and remain undefeated in conference play at 8-0.

The Jaguars held Liberty North to just seven points in the first half, including just one in the opening quarter, as they built a 21-6 halftime lead.

“The girls played well defensively in the first half and fought some tired legs in the second half from Liberty North, which does a great job on controlling the ball for long possessions,” Lower said. “Proud of how they finished in a tough conference game.”

Jaidynn Mason led Blue Springs South with 11 points. Tiyani Rollins also matched Bevley’s 10 points and Kendall Puryear added eight points.

RAYTOWN 52, TRUMAN 39: Raytown broke open a tight game with a 15-6 run in the second quarter to stop visiting Truman in a Suburban Middle Six game Monday.

Truman trailed 14-12 entering the second quarter, but Raytown extended the lead to 29-18 by halftime.

Taliyah Scott scored 12 points to lead Truman, which dropped to 10-8 overall and 2-2 in the conference. Urya’ Williams added 10 points and Layla Scott had eight for the Patriots.

Amani Henry led a balanced attack for Raytown (13-4, 3-1 Middle Six) with 12 points. Victoria Jones added nine and Summer Yancy and Jada Smith had eight apiece.

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 53, RAYMORE-PECULIAR 39: Emani Bennett fired in 24 points to lead Lee’s Summit North to a Suburban Big Eight victory over host Raymore-Peculiar Monday.

The Broncos led 13-6 after the first quarter and took a 23-15 advantage into halftime.

Elauni Bennett added eight points to help the Broncos improve to 11-3 overall and 4-2 in the conference with their fifth straight victory.