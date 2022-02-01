'This is so cool': Grain Valley's Slaughter is surprised after breaking school career scoring record

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Grain Valley junior Grace Slaughter had an idea something was going on when her younger sister and their mom were "whispering" early Monday morning.

"My sister Olivia was talking with my mom this morning about not wanting to go to freshman orientation," said Slaughter, who entered the Eagles' Suburban Middle Six Conference game at William Chrisman needing just six points to break Laura Reeves' career school scoring record of 1,760 points.

There's just a bit of a backstory here, because the 6-foot-2 guard who has committed to Missouri had no idea she was close to earning the record in less than three seasons of varsity play.

And it happened early in the Eagles’ 78-43 victory.

"We keep track of that stuff," said her mother, Becky, who was a standout point guard at Truman High School, "and Grace really doesn't think about it or care about it. We knew she needed just six points to break the all-time record."

So, out in the commons area at Chrisman were balloons, and lots and lots of cookies.

"I told Olivia to go to freshman orientation because she could see me play at home," Grace said. "I didn't think tonight was going to be anything special."

She was wrong.

With 6:05 left in the first quarter, Slaughter scored her seventh point of the night on a rainbow 3-pointer and coach Randy Draper quickly called a timeout.

"I really want to thank (Chrisman activities director) Greg McGhee and their coach (Eric Schroer) for allowing us to celebrate the moment with Grace, her teammates and her family members who attended," Draper said.

Suddenly, the Eagles ran out on the court carrying signs of congratulations while the Grain Valley fans and members of Slaughter's family stood and applauded.

"I just wanted to know where our girls got those signs?" Grace said, laughing. "I never saw them carry anything in, I just thought it was going to be another game.

"But it's not like my mom and Olivia to be whispering like they were this morning, so I knew something was going on. But I had no idea it would be something like this. This is so cool."

"So cool" for an Eagle who had the hot hand. Slaughter scored 25 points in the first half as the Eagles ran off to a 53-16 lead.

Grain Valley fans may have experienced déjà vu as Slaughter played four minutes of the third quarter to finish with 31 points, nearly reaching her state-best scoring average of 32.5 points, and then joined the rest of the starters on the bench as they cheered for the reserves the rest of the game.

"Tonight is not a 'me' moment, it's a 'we' moment because I could never do anything like this without my teammates, our coaches and my parents," Slaughter said. "My teammates are the best. Did you see how well they were passing tonight? If I was open, I got the ball.

"And our coaches always put us in the best position to win. I love playing for our coaches.

"And my mom and dad spend hours driving me to games and practices and rebounding for me, sometimes as late as 11 or 12 at night. I just love them so much, and it's so special to share something like this with my teammates and our coaches and my family and friends."

With seven regular-season games remaining, Slaughter could inch toward the 2,000-point milestone towards the end of the season. She has 553 this season alone.

"Do you realize how many 1,761 points are? And she's just a junior," Draper said. "When I played, I couldn't even dream about numbers like that, and she's making it happen right before our eyes. And the kids on the team love her. You saw how they reacted when she broke the record.

"They were all excited about bringing their signs and keeping them hidden until Grace broke the record. It was a special moment. And believe me, there are going to be many more special moments for Grace and this team."

Annabelle Totta added 14 points for the Eagles, who improved to 16-2 overall and 5-0 in the conference with their ninth straight victory.

Mele Taula led Chrisman (3-14, 1-3) with 17 points.