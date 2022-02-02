Aggressive defense helps Chrisman stave off Grain Valley

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

The William Chrisman boys basketball team had a clear game plan when it took on Suburban Middle Six Conference rival Grain Valley Tuesday.

The plan? Play aggressive defense.

The Eagles struggled to keep control of the ball as the Bears used a zone press and got into passing lanes and pressured the ball in the half-court to help force 16 Grain Valley turnovers in a 50-45 home conference victory.

“We struggled a little bit against their pressure,” Grain Valley coach Andy Herbert said. “(Guard) Cylas (Brewer) got hurt in the first quarter and we had to make some adjustments. In the second half, we did a better job of taking care of the ball.

“We had a few key possessions where we needed to get good looks and we weren’t able to do that.”

The Bears attacked the Eagles (9-10, 3-2 Middle Six) with double teams and traps to create steals.

“We wanted to make them bounce it because we know that’s not what they really like to do,” Chrisman head coach Jake Kates said. “When they run their offense, they are really patient. Andy does a good job.”

Then on offense, especially in the second half, Chrisman players hit big shots any time Grain Valley threatened to take a lead.

The teams were tied 8-8 at the end of the first quarter. The Bears led by as many as 12 points in the second and took a 22-18 lead into halftime thanks to Grain Valley junior Owen Herbert hitting a pair of 3-pointers during an 8-0 run.

“We didn’t want them to catch and shoot. We are really not happy with the way we did that,” Kates said. “We did better in the second half, but our game plan was to never leave (Owen Herbert) open. I would give up a layup, but I didn’t want to leave him. We left him. That was a little frustrating.”

Added senior Dayne Herl: “When we started playing up-tempo and started pressuring them, we got a big lead. We didn’t follow the game plan sometimes because we gave up two threes and a layup.”

Grain Valley tied it twice in the third period, but junior Trey Kates and senior Cameron Dickerson sank 3-pointers as they didn’t allow the Eagles a possession with a chance to take the lead.

The Bears (14-5, 3-1) took a 32-31 advantage in the fourth. Herl, who led Chrisman with 11 points, converted a three-point play to spark a 12-3 run to go up 44-34 early in the period.

The Eagles battled back with a 11-4 spurt of their own, capped by a Rhylan Alcanter layup to narrow the gap to 48-45 late. However, Grain Valley came up empty on its final two possessions while seniors Herl and Jessie Minter each split a pair of free throws to seal it.

“When we accept our roles, we are really, really good,” Kates said. “When we don’t, and like one of the coaches called it tonight, it's a symphony and someone gets their sheet music but wants to play something different. It’s just off, and that’s where we were for a lot of the game.

“In the fourth quarter, we got back to what we wanted to do and made some big shots.”

The inside presence of Alcanter and the shooting of Herbert helped keep Grain Valley in it. Alcanter led all scorers with 20 points and Herbert finished with 14, including four 3-pointers.

Minter finished with 10 points and Dickerson had eight for Chrisman, which has won four straight.