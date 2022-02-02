Prep basketball roundup: Ezeogu's 35 points spark Blue Springs to second-half rally

The Examiner staff

Some outside shooting helped open it up inside for the Blue Springs boys basketball team Tuesday.

Senior forward Ike Ezeogu was the beneficiary of that, pouring in 35 points to lead the Wildcats to a 73-51 Suburban Big Eight victory over the host Park Hill Trojans.

With Josh Allen sinking four 3-pointers for all of his 12 points to open it up inside, Ezeogu scored 10 points in each of the final two quarters as Blue Springs erased a 33-30 halftime deficit to improve to 15-4 overall and 7-1 in the conference.

“Great road win tonight,” Wildcats coach Adam Jones said. “We were a little sloppy in the first half. But the coaching staff was very pleased with the way our kids adjusted in the second half. Tonight was all about our mental toughness. I was so happy with the way we went about our business in the final two quarters.”

Ezeogu easily surpassed his scoring average of 21.4 per game and he added 13 rebounds, including six on the offensive end, and two steals and two assists.

“Ike had another huge game inside. That was entirely because our team focused on getting the ball to where we could have the most success against Park Hill,” Jones said. “Josh Allen knocked down four big threes that helped stretch their defense enough so we could feed Ike in the second half.”

Mike Harrison, who also scored 14 points, did most of the feeding, racking up seven assists to go along with nine rebounds.

Blue Springs outscored the Trojans 23-11 in the third quarter to turn the three-point deficit into a 53-44 lead. They turned it into a rout with a 20-7 advantage in the final quarter.

VAN HORN 69, BARSTOW 52: Za’Corrie Kerr had another big game to lead Van Horn to a Crossroads Conference home win over Barstow Tuesday.

After matching his season best with 20 points in the previous game, a win over Warrensburg, Kerr tallied 19 points against Barstow as the Falcons improved to 9-7 with their seventh straight win.

Brycen Dean added 16 points, Jeremy Paige had 13 and Kayleb Jefferson and Korey Messick each contributed nine for the Falcons in their conference opener.

LIBERTY NORTH 46, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 34: Blue Springs South grabbed the early lead but couldn’t hold off Liberty North in a Suburban Big Eight loss Tuesday.

The Jaguars grabbed a 14-9 lead after the first quarter, but the visiting Eagles used a 14-5 run in the second to take a 23-19 halftime lead.

“Gotta give credit to Liberty North – they executed their game plan very well. We did not,” Jaguars coach Josh SMith said. “We didn’t play with enough energy defensively and we didn’t exercise a whole lot of patience at the offensive end – tried to force the issue way too often and settled for a lot of quick perimeter shots.”

Logan Willis sank four 3-pointers to lead Blue Springs South (0-17, 0-8 Big Eight) with 16 points.

Trey Snyder scored 12 of his game-high 20 points in the second half to lead Liberty North (9-9, 4-4).

RAYMORE-PECULIAR 67, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 43: Things looked up after Lee’s Summit North after outscoring Ray-Pec 12-3 in the second quarter for a 27-22 halftime lead.

But the Panthers’ outside shooters took over in the second half, sparking a 32-0 run to reverse the Broncos’ fortunes in a Suburban Big Eight loss Tuesday.

“(We) played a great first half,” Broncos coach Mike Hilbert said. "Lost the Ray-Pec shooters in the second half."

Ray-Pec outscored North 19-9 and 26-7 in the final two periods with the 32 unanswered points.

BJ Stewart scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Broncos (6-12, 1-7).

Girls

FORT OSAGE 54, BELTON 41: Fort Osage used a big second half to break open a tight game for a Suburban Middle Six victory on Senior Night Tuesday.

Junior Macie Smith scored 11 of her game-high 18 points in the third quarter as Fort Osage extended an 18-17 halftime lead to 39-31 entering the final period.

“Great night recognizing our five seniors,” Fort Osage coach Lindsay Thompson said. “Big energy off the bench from Kyli Bisbee.”

Sophomore Emmah Crowe, who had eight points in the final quarter to keep Belton at bay, and senior Heather Chiesi each finished with 11 points and senior Jordyn Dalton added 10 for the Indians (5-12, 2-2 Middle Six).