Prep basketball roundup: Fort Osage falls in double-overtime thriller

The Examiner staff

The Fort Osage boys basketball team appeared to be headed toward a win after rallying from behind in the fourth quarter and both overtime periods.

After Trent Hogland drained a 3-pointer for the last of his 28 points with just less than 15 seconds left in the second overtime to put the host Indians ahead 83-82, Belton inbounded the ball with just 1.8 seconds left and got a shot to fall just in time for an 84-83 Suburban Middle Six victory Tuesday.

“It was quite an exciting game,” Fort Osage coach Josh Wilson said. “It was back-and-forth until they built an 11-point lead in the third quarter, but we came flying back and I don’t know how many the changes and ties there were in the fourth quarter.”

The Indians trailed by three with less than 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Belton fouled and Arthur Wyatt made the first of two free throws. Cruz Navarro was able to snag the rebound and missed a shot, but Wyatt grabbed the rebound and was fouled going back up for a shot with just 0.1 of a second showing on the clock.

Wyatt sank both free throws to send the game into overtime tied at 60.

Fort Osage had a six-point lead in overtime but Belton rallied to take a two-point lead. Wyatt hit a late basket to send it into another overtime tied at 71.

After Hogland’s go-ahead 3-pointer, Fort Osage deflected the ball out of bounds with four seconds left. The Indians batted the ball out of bounds again with 1.8 left before the Pirates hit the game-winner.

Wyatt finished with 22 points, including seven in the fourth quarter and six in the overtime periods. Isaac Woodward added 10, including six in the OTs, and Chase Stumfoll had seven for Fort Osage (6-13, 1-3 Middle Six).

RAYTOWN 75, TRUMAN 45: Truman kept within striking distance for most of the first half but host Raytown pulled away in the second half for a Suburban Middle Six victory Tuesday.

Truman trailed 32-22 at halftime but Raytown outscored the Patriots 24-15 in the third quarter to make it a rout.

Dallas Winda scored 15 points, Griffen Hernandez added 12 and Maddux Bristow had eight to pace Truman (4-11, 0-4 Middle Six), which has lost six straight.

Seth Markley fired in 21 points, Da’Waun Norton added 18 and Jason Parsons had 12 for the Blue Jays (11-7, 3-1).