'Pretty close to perfect': BS South's Saneea Bevley surprised by milestone in successful season

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Coach Kory Lower and his Blue Springs South High School girls basketball staff know how to keep a secret.

That's why Saneea Bevley and her Jaguar teammates were so excited – and surprised – when the senior guard drained a 3-point shot early in South's 42-31 victory over Liberty North Monday.

After she hit the basket, Bevley looked at the scoreboard inside the South gymnasium and it simply said, "Congratulations on 1,000 points."

"We didn't want to tell Saneea or her teammates because we didn't want her to press and we wanted her teammates to be surprised along with her," Lower said of Bevley, who needed five points to reach the milestone. "The only people we told were her parents, because we wanted to be sure they would be in the gym to see it.

"She hit an early 3-pointer, then followed it with another 3-pointer, so she actually hit 1,001 career points with that shot. The highlight of the night for me was seeing how genuinely happy her teammates were for her when they found out."

Bevley was mobbed by her teammates as it was announced that she had reached the milestone.

"That was the most special thing for me, seeing how much my teammates were excited and happy for me," said Bevley, a soft-spoken guard who is averaging 16.2 points a game this season for the Jaguars (15-4), who are unbeaten (8-0) in the Suburban Big Eight Conference.

"They were all so excited. I think some of them were as excited, or maybe even more excited than I was. This is the most special team I have ever been a part of. I love my girls, and we all love each other.

"I'm just glad we have a few more games left to play because I never want this season to end."

Neither does Lower, who shares the same admiration and respect for his Jaguars. When asked about his first impression of Bevley, back when she was a freshman, the coach laughed.

"I wondered if she was ever going to talk," Lower said with a laugh. "I remember talking to (former South standout) Lauen Gillig and she said, 'Coach, is she ever going to say anything?' And it took a while before she did."

Bevley was a player whose actions spoke louder than words as she scored 21 points in her first – and only – junior varsity game.

"After that game I told (my brother) Kurt (a South assistant coach), 'Sorry, that's the last game she's going to be playing for you.' It was one of the best decisions I ever made because she has been a great player and a great teammate and leader for our teams.

"And she actually talks a little bit now, which is also nice."

But it's on the court where Bevley makes a real impact. She said that reaching a milestone like 1,000 career points never entered her mind.

"I missed a lot of my sophomore season with a torn ACL and we have such great scorers with Jaidynn (Mason) and Tiyani Rollins," Bevley said. "I don't know how Coach found out, but I'm glad he did because that was a surprise and a memory I will never forget."

But she said she will put that memory aside and savor it when this season ends – hopefully at the state final four in Springfield.

"You know how I told you I never want this season to end?" she asked. "Well, I don't. Tiyani and Jaidynn are my best friends and it's been so much fun watching K.P. (Kendall Puryear) and Alexis (Alexander) and all our teammates grow up and become such a good team.

"That moment, when it was announced that I'd scored 1,000 points, was nice. But the best thing about this season would be if we keep playing like we have been and we get to go to the final four as a team. That would be amazing, just the perfect way to end a season that has been pretty close to perfect."