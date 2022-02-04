Freshman's versatility helps Truman edge Fort Osage

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

Truman freshman boys basketball player Dallas Winda admitted he had been on a cold streak.

Going against Suburban Middle Six Conference rival Fort Osage on Friday offered an opportunity for Winda to come up big and break his slump.

He did just that as he poured in a game-high 15 points, which included a key 3-pointer and a steal in the fourth quarter that helped the Patriots edge the Indians 53-50 at home.

“This was one of my bigger games,” Winda said. “I played well. The team played well and we won.

“When I came in as a freshman, everyone talked about our two rivals, Chrisman and Fort Osage. It’s pretty big to beat them because they were talking some stuff, too.”

Truman head coach Simon Morefield said Winda has brought versatility to the Patriots, which has been a valuable asset.

“Dallas is an all-around player,” Moorefield said. “What’s special about him is he’s always team first. He’s a freshman and he’s unbelievably skilled. But what allows him to play well is he’s not afraid of the moment. He knows it’s not him, it’s the team.”

Truman led 11-8 after the first period, but the Indians tied it 19-19 at halftime in a defensive battle that featured multiple turnovers by both teams.

The Indians created a little bit of separation late in the third period after ending it on a 7-1 run. That spurt included a 3-pointer and layup from forward Brayden Nelson, which put Fort Osage ahead 40-34 going into the final period.

“Coming out of that timeout, Coach just told us to keep our heads up,” Winda said of a timeout Morefield took late in the third period. “I think I got backdoored and my head was down. Our leader Maddux (Bristow) told me to keep my head up.”

The fourth quarter was Winda time as he scored eight points in the final eight minutes. He started the period with a fast-break layup after a steal and assist from Carter Allen on Fort Osage’s opening possession.

Truman eventually took the lead after beginning the quarter on a 10-0 run that was capped by a three-point play from senior guard Griffen Hernandez.

“Something we have struggled with all season is those lulls we go through,” Fort Osage coach Josh Wilson said. “We are moving along and we’re going good and it was all about the defense. We couldn’t stop anybody.

“They had a few quick guards like (Winda), Bristow and (James Minks). Then when they have Major Dudek and (Carter Allen) who can hit threes from the outside, that makes it a tough matchup for any team.”

From there, the teams traded the lead four times, which ended with a Winda 3-pointer from the left corner that gave Truman the lead for good at 48-46.

“We need him. As a freshman coming in, he’s one of my favorite players,” said Bristow, who added 14 points. “What he does for us, he does a little bit of everything. He can play defense, he can pass and he can stretch the floor with his shooting and he can do some crazy stuff when he drives to the basket. He’s just an amazing player.”

For most of the game, Fort Osage perimeter defenders had issues staying in front of Winda and he was able to get by them with his quickness.

“I don’t think other players expect him to be that quick because he’s stocky,” Bristow said. “Right when he gets that first step, he is gone. He blows right by you.”

After Bristow sank two free throws and Hernandez made one, the Patriots led 52-48 late in the fourth. Winda helped interrupt Fort Osage’s ensuing possession when he poked the ball away from Arthur Wyatt to help run the clock down to 19 seconds.

Bristow missed the following two free throws, which led to Fort Osage senior Trent Hogland making a running floater to cut it to 52-50 with 4.4 seconds left.

Bristow made one of two free throws with 2.2 seconds left. Greg Menne tried to make a long pass to Chase Stumfoll on the other side of the court, but he lost the ball out of bounds as time expired.

Hernandez and Major Dudek each added nine points for Truman (6-13, 1-4 Middle Six), which snapped a three-game skid.

For the Indians (6-14, 1-4), Wyatt led with nine points and Isaac Woodward and Cruz Navarro each had eight.