Offensive struggles hinder Chrisman in first-place battle with Raytown

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Jake Kates was polite and to the point following a hard-to-figure-out 47-44 Suburban Middle Six loss to visiting Raytown Friday.

"I don't have a lot for you tonight," Kates said after the Bears fell to 14-6 overall and 3-2 in conference play. "It's just a part of the sport, especially when you're working with 15-, 16-, 17- and 18-year-old kids. We were selfish on offense, we didn't follow our game plan and we missed so many shots inside.

"I'm not angry at the guys, but I'm disappointed."

The game was for first place in the conference, as the Blue Jays improved to 12-7 and 4-1.

"We play them again the last game of the season," Kates said, "and I'm hoping for a better effort by everyone. Defensively, we held a really good team to 47 points. But we have to get it together offensively."

The Bears trailed 6-5 after one first quarter and 17-16 at halftime.

"It was always a close game when we play Chrisman, but tonight it was an ugly game – for Jake's kids and ours," Raytown coach Cody Buford said. "It was a tough game. Any time you play Jake's kids you know you're in for a battle, and tonight, neither team could really get anything going offensively."

Chrisman point guard Jessie Minter gave the Bears a 38-37 lead when he hit two free throws with 2:02 left.

"We came out so flat offensively and it took us the entire first half to figure things out and score some points in the second half," said Minter, who scored nine of his team-high 11 points in the fourth quarter. "When we got that lead, I just knew we were going to get it together, but they got that big 3-pointer and that was pretty much it."

Seconds after Minter's free throws, Raytown's Seth Markley hit a 3-point basket to give the Blue Jays a 40-38 lead they never surrendered.

Raytown's Jason Parson hit his last three free throws to keep the Bears from getting back in the game in the closing seconds.

"Those were some big free throws by Jason," Buford said. "We did a nice job getting the lead back after they hit those free throws and had the 38-37 lead. It was not a pretty game, but at this time of the season, we'll take an ugly win."

Daron Wilson led the Blue Jays with 12 points.

Bears leading scorer Dayne Herl had a rare off night, finishing with just three points.

Girls

The Bears may have suffered more than a 59-25 loss in the girls-boys doubleheader Friday night.

Late in the third quarter leading scorer Mele Taula, the lone player back with any significant playing time from last year's final four team, drove to the basket and suffered a lower body injury. She left the gymnasium on crutches.

"She's going to see a doctor, and find out what really happened," Chrisman coach Eric Schroer said after the Bears fell to 3-16 and 1-4. "Everyone knows how important Mele is to our team, and we wish her the best when she sees the doctor."

Raytown led 22-12 at halftime.

"Our girls are working so hard," the first-year coach said. "And despite some tough losses, they never give up – in a game or at practice. I just wish there was some kind of magic wand I could wave to help them get a few wins because they deserve them."

Despite the injury, Taula joined Jessie Taylor and Millie McGhee as the Bears leading scorers with six points each.