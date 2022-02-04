Scott sisters power Truman to 'near perfect' win over Fort Osage

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Taliyah Scott and her sister Layla put on a basketball exhibition Thursday night.

They combined for 35 points to help lead Truman to a "near perfect" 72-22 mercy rule Suburban Middle Six Conference victory over Fort Osage.

They also ran the Patriots offense flawlessly and used their stingy defense to trigger several transition baskets that helped Truman improve to 11-8 overall and 3-2 in the conference.

"We played about a near perfect game, and Taliyah and Layla had a lot to do with it – but all the kids played at a high level tonight. I'm proud of them," Truman coach Jimmy Page said. "We brought the energy, and while we scored 70 points, the thing I was most impressed with was our defensive intensity.'

"I have so much respect for Coach (Lindsay) Thompson and her kids, and we played high quality basketball on both ends of the court to get a big win."

Fort Osage (5-13, 2-4) scored just two points in the first period, six in the third and two in the fourth. The only quarter the Indians reached double figures was the second, in which they scored 12.

"I was really proud of our defense tonight," said Taliyah, who hit her first three 3-pointers and finished with 20 points in three quarters. "It's just so cool to play as well as we did tonight. Everything we did seemed to work. I was feeling it from the outside and Aa'Mya (Stacker, 15 points) and Cece Mora (six points) were getting a lot of rebounds and putting in a lot of offensive boards for layups. This is the type of basketball we need to play the rest of the season."

Layla, who added 15 points, agreed with her sister.

"The first quarter was so much fun because we scored a lot of points and played some of our best defense," said Layla, who was the lone starter left in the game when Page emptied his bench the final quarter. "It was fun playing with all our players who don't get to start. They were having a lot of fun, and I was trying to get them all the ball so they could score."

While Thompson was disappointed in the outcome, she had nothing but praise for her team's grit and determination.

"This game was similar to the other night when we had a bad first quarter at Belton but came back and played a great second half and won the game (54-41),” she said. "We played well in the second quarter, but when you dig a hole that big (20-2) in the first quarter, it's hard to come back. But we never quit, and we always hustle and work hard. Truman is a very good team, and they showed it tonight."

Ashlyn Buntin led Fort Osage with eight points.