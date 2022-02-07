Blue Springs' win over Grain Valley could be costly for both teams

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

The Grain Valley High School girls basketball team lost a game Saturday afternoon in the 810 Varsity Shootout at Lee's Summit West High School.

But that loss seems minor when considering that two-time Examiner Player of the Year, two-time all-state player and Team USA gold medal winner Grace Slaughter went down with a knee injury that has all Eagle faithful holding their collective breath.

And on the flip side, Blue Springs three-sport star Kayleigh Jenkins went down with an ankle injury, but the Wildcats were able to hold on for a 42-40 win that was barely discussed after the game.

All anyone wanted to know was the health of Slaughter and Jenkins.

Jenkins was the first to hit the court, as she suffered an ankle injury with 5:53 left in the second quarter.

Two minutes, 22 seconds later, Slaughter got twisted with a Wildcat player under the net and went down hard. Both she and Jenkins had to be helped off the court.

"I didn't really see what happened with Grace, we're going to have to watch it on film," Eagles coach Randy Draper said as Slaughter was helped outside by her father and uncle. "It wasn't a big hit or collision, it looked like she was bumped on a cut (to the basket).

"It's going to be a long weekend for all of us and we hope Grace and (Jenkins) are all right. They both mean a lot to their teams."

Following the game, Slaughter sat alone on the bench as the Eagles and Wildcats embraced and shook hands. Wildcats head coach Mark Spigarelli and assistants Roger Lower, Aliyah Lee and Joe Cusack all came over to Slaughter, gave her a hug and wished her well.

"Now, that's class," said Draper, who is one of Spigarelli's longtime friends. "You just hope for Grace's sake that she's going to be all right, and that she won't need surgery."

Slaughter will see an orthopedic surgeon on Monday.

"You hate to see that," Spigarelli said as Jenkin's hobbled out of the locker room, with a large knot on her right ankle. "Everyone was looking forward to this game and then, well, two of the best players get hurt. It's a part of the game, but it's a part of the game you hate. Two great players and great young ladies – we hope they're both back soon."

Blue Springs got off to a 9-0 lead before Slaughter hit the Eagles’ first basket at 3:09. Blue Springs led 13-10 after one quarter and 19-14 at halftime, as both teams had to physically and mentally deal with the injuries to their star players.

"If Grace is all right, and doesn't have to have surgery, this could be a good thing for our kids because No. 33 (Slaughter) plays a lot of minutes for this team, and some of the kids who might have felt underappreciated are going to get some extra minutes,” Draper said after his team fell to 16-3, losing its first game to an Eastern Jackson County opponent and snapping a nine-game winning streak. “And I was very proud of them today."

The entire Grain Valley team responded to Slaughter's absence with sophomore McKenah Sears taking over the point guard slot and another sophomore, Annabelle Totta, turning up the defensive heat.

"We love Grace and want her back real soon," said Sears, who finished with six points, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer. "We're all praying for her and dedicating every game to her. And we know we have to take our game to another level while she's gone. There's a reason she scores 32 points a game – she's one of the best players in the country.

"But you saw what Annabelle and Ella (Clyman) and Meghan (Knust) and Emma Jane (Ogle) and Cam (Bown) did – they played so hard, and we almost got a win. We just couldn't get over the hump. And we want Grace to know she's in our prayers, and that we're going to keep working hard – real hard – to make her proud."

Spigarelli's Wildcats also responded to Jenkins' injury as junior guard Nikole Schnell finished with 17 points and sophomore guard Jayla Cornelius added 14.

"We're all praying for Grace and Kayleigh," Schnell said. "Kayleigh means so much to our team, and we had to respond with her out with that ankle injury. And I thought we did. Grain Valley kept fighting back, and we were able to hold them off."

Spigarelli pointed out the grit and fight every Draper-coached team shows on the court.

"I love playing against Randy's teams because they work so hard, and you don't have much of a chance unless you work hard, too," Spigarelli said after his team improved to 13-6. "And our girls worked hard and played with a lot of intensity today, which is something they haven't done in a few games this season. And that's disappointing to me, because I know it's there, they just have to show it. And they showed it today."

Cornelius said she and her teammates dedicated the game to Jenkins, adding, "We know how important KJ is to our team, and we used her absence as inspiration," Cornelius said. "Nikole and I felt like we had to take the initiative to play hard and win this game. And everyone played hard, and we were able to find a way to win against a great team."