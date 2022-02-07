Prep basketball roundup: Bruce's 27 points power Wildcats to fourth straight win

The Examiner staff

Kyle Bruce’s shooting and a physical presence helped the Blue Springs boys basketball team win its fourth straight.

Bruce, a senior point guard, shot 7 of 8 from 3-point range on the way to a game-high 27 points to lead the host Wildcats to a 68-56 Suburban Big Eight home victory over Raymore-Peculiar Friday.

With Bruce scoring 10 points, Blue Springs jumped to a 20-10 lead after the first quarter. Ike Ezeogu scored eight of his 18 points in the second quarter as the Wildcats extended the lead to 41-23 at halftime.

“Kyle Bruce shot the ball great tonight,” Wildcats coach Adam Jones said. “We played a physical game tonight. Ray-Pec does so many great things offensively to get their guys looks. Our kids did a good job taking away some of their strengths and ended up stretching out the score late in the third quarter.”

Ray-Pec closed with an 18-9 advantage in the fourth quarter but the Wildcats held on to improve to 16-4 overall and 8-1 in the Big Eight with their ninth win in 10 games.

Mike Harrison added nine points and Dalesean Staley had eight for Blue Springs.

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 80, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 64: Blue Springs South played a strong second half but a 51-28 halftime deficit was too much to overcome against visiting Lee’s Summit West Friday.

West grabbed a 23-12 lead after one quarter before scoring 28 in the second to open up the 23-point halftime lead.

“It’s really hard to compete when you turn the ball over like crazy and allow 51 points in a half,” Jaguars coach Josh Smith said. “We fought much harder in the second half and put a more respectable product on the court, but if we don’t outwork and outfight our opponent for 32-plus minutes, we’ve got no chance – and we didn’t outwork or outfight Lee's Summit West in the first half tonight.”

Gedi Mohamed scored 13 points, Riley Dowler added 11 and Jack Brickhouse and D’Avion Stokes each had nine to lead South (0-17, 0-9 Suburban Big Eight).

Chaz Watson fired in 30 points with the help of five 3-pointers, all in the first three quarters, to lead the Titans (6-10, 4-3). Logan Bishop added 16 points and David Mayo had 14.

LIBERTY 74, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 39: Lee’s Summit North took an early 7-5 lead but managed just six points the rest of the first half while losing leading scorer BJ Stewart to an ankle injury in a Suburban Big Eight loss Friday.

Stewart was held scoreless before the injury kept him out the entire second half.

After the Broncos took the 7-5 lead, Liberty outscored them 10-0 the rest of the first quarter and used a 19-6 advantage in the second quarter to take a 34-13 lead into halftime.

Seniors Tre Baker scored 16 points and Brenden Maltbia added 11 points to lead the Broncos (6-13, 1-8).

Girls

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 56, LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 36: Blue Springs South jumped to an 11-3 first-quarter lead and built on it from there to remain undefeated in the Suburban Big Eight Conference with a home win Thursday.

The Jaguars extended their lead to 30-17 by halftime to improve to 16-4 overall and 9-0 in the conference.

Tiyani Rollins and Jaidynn Mason each scored 18 points to power Blue Springs South.

Laura Mayo scored 12 points to pace the Titans (6-10, 2-6).

PARK HILL 38, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 34: Park Hill outscored Lee’s Summit North 14-3 in the third quarter and held on for a Suburban Big Eight victory Friday.

North led 26-22 at halftime but fell behind 36-29 entering the final period. The Broncos held the Trojans to two points in the fourth quarter but only managed five themselves as their five-game winning streak was snapped.

Emani Bennett scored 20 points and Elauni Bennett had 12 as the twin sisters combined for 32 of the 34 points for North (11-4, 4-3 Big Eight).