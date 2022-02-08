'Totta Rule': Sophomore sparks Grain Valley past Truman without star player Slaughter

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Annabelle Totta, welcome to the club.

According to Grain Valley High School girls basketball coach Randy Draper, it's an exclusive club that includes one other player – two-time all-state, two-time Examiner Player of the Year and Team USA gold medal winner Grace Slaughter.

With Slaughter sitting next to Draper on the bench following a knee injury in Saturday afternoon's 42-40 loss to Blue Springs in the 810 Varsity Invitational at Lee's Summit West, Totta and a group of determined underclassmen displayed toughness, grit, a high basketball IQ and confidence in handing visiting Truman a 53-41 Suburban Middle Six Conference loss that earned the sophomore guard a distinct honor.

"We call it the 'Grace Rule,''' a smiling Draper said after the win. "Everyone knows what Grace means to our team, and when she gives me that look that she needs a break, I call a timeout rather than subbing for her. She's just too important out there to be sitting on the bench. So we call a timeout, get her a breather and she goes right back in."

As Draper told this story, Slaughter and her mother Becky, who were within listening distance, laughed.

"Well, tonight we had the 'Totta Rule,'" the veteran coach continued. "She was just amazing out there tonight – all the girls were – but Totta was just too valuable to take off the court. So when she needed a rest, 'Timeout!' Got her the breather and she as right back on the court."

As he finished the story, Slaughter, still grinning, gave an enthusiastic thumbs up to her coach.

For one half, the game was a thriller as Truman's Taliyah Scott stole the ball at midcourt and drove for a buzzer-beating layup to give the Patriots a 29-24 halftime lead.

Truman hit the first basket of the third quarter, taking its biggest lead (seven points) of the night, and that's when Totta and the Eagles went to work.

"We didn't panic because Coach Draper told us at the half that the toughest team would win this game, and I think we were the toughest team," said Totta, who finished with 10 points and hit a long 3-pointer with 49 seconds left in the third quarter to give the Eagles a 36-35 lead they never relinquished.

Truman coach Jimmy Page agreed with Totta after his team fell to 12-9 overall and 3-3 in the conference.

"This is one of those rare nights that I cannot take one positive thing away from this game," Page said. "They outhustled us, they outworked us, they wanted the game more than we did and they won every 50/50 ball. You can't win a game against a Randy Draper team if you don't want it.

"And I have seen our girls do all the things you need to do to win games, to beat tough teams like Grain Valley, but I didn't see any of that tonight."

Grain Valley sophomore forward Meghan Knust, who started in the spot that Slaughter has owned the past three seasons, followed Totta's shot with another 3-pointer.

The Eagles (17-3) held Truman to 10 second-half points and used an 11-2 run in the fourth quarter to secure the win and remain undefeated in the Middle Six at 7-0.

"I just told our girls that I've been doing this for a long time," Draper said, "and I told them we've won a lot of great games, and this one is right at the top of the list."

While Totta was making surgeon-like passes, diving for loose balls and hitting key baskets, 5-foot-9 forward Ella Clyman and 5-6 guard McKenah Sears were dueling 6-2 Aa'Mya Stacker and 5-11 Cece Mora in the paint.

"I'm tired, really tired, because there was a lot of physical play under the basket," said Clyman, who led the Eagles with 12 points. "Mac (Sears) got some big rebounds and everyone just worked so hard tonight.

“This was supposed to be a tough game before Grace got hurt, and we dedicated the game to her and Finley (LaForge, the Eagles point guard who is out with a sternum injury) and we won. I'm glad we won since we dedicated the game to them, we just want them healthy and back playing with us."

Totta, Sears and Clyman were all 2 of 2 from the free throw line in that 11-2 fourth-quarter run and they left it all on the court until the final buzzer sounded.

"This was amazing," said Sears, a sparkplug who has taken over the point in LaForge's absence. "Oh my goodness, I am so proud of our girls. Ella battled all night, Annabelle was just amazing, Cam (Bown) hit some big shots and Emma Jane (Ogle) and Meghan just played so hard all night. Drape told us that tough teams have the chance to win big games, and we were tough tonight."

Stacker scored 12 points to lead Truman.