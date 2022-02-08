Grain Valley star Grace Slaughter taking 'positive' approach to injury

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Minutes into the second quarter of Saturday's 810 Varsity Showcase game at Lee's Summit West High School, the unthinkable happened.

With 3:31 showing on the scoreboard clock, Grain Valley junior Grace Slaughter – a two-time Examiner Player of the Year, two-time all-state player and Team USA gold medal winner – went down with a knee injury as she cut to the basket in a 42-40 loss to Blue Springs.

She had to be helped off the court and needed assistance to get to her family's vehicle after the game.

"We held our breath all weekend," Eagles coach Randy Draper said Monday night after his Eagles, who are now missing Slaughter and point guard Finley LaForge (sternum injury), defeated Truman 53-41. "A lot of prayers have been said it was great to see Grace walk into the gym tonight."

Slaughter and her mother Becky met with an orthopedic surgeon on Monday, and he told them to take a positive approach to the injury.

"He said he really won't know much until they get an MRI," Slaughter said, "but he felt around on my knee and told me he's a glass-half-full kind of guy, and that we should be positive until I have the MRI."

Slaughter was at the home game Monday to receive a commemorative basketball for becoming the Eagles' all-time scoring leader a week earlier in a win at William Chrisman and to cheer on her teammates from the bench.

"I have been able to walk, and I really don't feel any pain, which is good news," said Slaughter, a Mizzou commit who is averaging a metro area-best 31.2 points per game this season. "There is some tightness, and I know I'm not ready to get back on the court, but everything has been positive leading up to the MRI – whenever that happens."

Slaughter's presence inspired her teammates to the big Suburban Middle Six Conference win.

"It was so cool to have Grace cheering for us," said center Ella Clyman, who led the Eagles with 12 points, "because we're usually cheering for her. It was weird not having her out on the court, and we're all praying for her. We dedicated the game to her tonight, so I'm glad we won. We won for her and Finley."

Despite missing their star, the Eagles, who are ranked No. 5 in the Class 6 state coaches poll, remained unbeaten in the conference at 7-0 while improving to 17-3 overall.

"I don't know when I'll be back – I hope it's soon – but our girls can win conference, I know they can," Slaughter said. "I'm just proud of what they did tonight. I have so much faith in them, and you could just see their confidence get stronger as the game went on tonight. It was so much fun to watch, but it would have been more fun to be out there playing."