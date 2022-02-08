Prep basketball roundup: Mason sets school career steals record to spark Blue Springs South

The Examiner staff

With four regular season games left, the Blue Springs South girls basketball team is in good shape for a Suburban Big Eight Conference title.

And with those four games and another whole season left in her high school career, junior Jaidynn Mason is already a school record holder.

Mason set the Jaguars’ career mark for steals and scored a game-high 14 points to lead Blue Springs South to a 42-27 victory over host Liberty Monday.

The Jaguars (17-4), ranked seventh in the Class 6 state coaches poll, improved to 10-0 in the conference with four games left.

Mason, with five steals, surpassed the school career steals record of 194 set by 2008 graduate Torie Murillo. She now has 199 in just three seasons.

“The girls played great defense as a unit and kept Liberty on their toes offensively,” Jaguars coach Kory Lower said. “Liberty is always tough, so it was a great conference road win."

Mason scored seven of 14 points in the second quarter to lead a 14-4 run that put South ahead 20-11 at halftime. A 15-8 advantage in the third quarter led to a 35-19 lead entering the final period.

Tiyani Rollins added 11 points and Alexis Alexander had eight for the Jaguars, who have won three straight.

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 47, BLUE SPRINGS 35: Blue Springs, playing without standout guard Kayleigh Jenkins, struggled to score in a Suburban Big Eight road loss to Lee’s Summit West Monday.

Trailing 24-19 at halftime, West outscored the Wildcats 17-8 in the third quarter to pull away.

Symiah Bradley scored 14 points to lead Blue Springs (13-7, 4-5 Big Eight), which lost Jenkins to an ankle injury in Saturday’s win over Grain Valley in the 810 Varsity Showcase.

BELTON 32, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 27: Belton outscored William Chrisman 18-13 in the second half to claim a Suburban Middle Six Conference victory Monday.

Chrisman tied it 14-14 at halftime but fell to 3-16 overall and 1-5 in the conference.

Juniors Lilly Miller and Millie McGhee and freshman Zoey Vasquez each had seven points to lead the Bears.

PARK HILL 45, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 44: Park Hill rallied in the final quarter to claim a second straight win over Lee’s Summit North Monday.

Lee’s Summit North lost 38-34 to the Trojans on Friday.

The Broncos grabbed a 15-10 lead after one quarter but Park Hill took a 23-19 lead into halftime. North edged ahead 33-32 entering the final quarter.

Addy Potts and Emani Bennett each scored 16 points to lead North (11-5, 4-4), which had won five straight before the back-to-back losses to the Trojans.

Boys

ODESSA 75, OAK GROVE 57: Odessa used a 25-16 advantage in the second quarter to hand rival Oak Grove an MRVC West loss Saturday.

Oak Grove trailed 18-13 after one quarter before that surge gave Odessa a 43-29 halftime lead.

"We did a good job of executing what we were trying to achieve on the offensive end most of the night but didn't do a good enough job containing Odessa in transition, which is where they are most dangerous,” Panthers coach Dustin Fox said. “For us to continue to improve, we can't give teams easy opportunities at the rim and refuse to give ourselves a chance to have defensive success."

Hunter Jones scored 15 points, Landon Chance added 14 points and nine rebounds and Jamison Kirk had 14 points to lead Oak Grove (4-15, 2-1 MRVC West).