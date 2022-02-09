Ezeogu's second-half surge rallies shorthanded Blue Springs to key conference win

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Blue Springs traveled to Lee's Summit West Tuesday for a Suburban Big Eight showdown that could have been determined by the Wildcats' loss of starting point guard Kyle Bruce and backup Calvin Griffin to the flu.

"We've prepared for something like this all season," said senior guard Mike Harrison, who shared point duties late in the game with Ike Ezeogu – yes, the 6-foot-5 senior forward. "We were missing Kyle and Calvin, but that just made us want to work harder to win this game."

And they did. After a sluggish first half, the Wildcats exploded for an 11-2 fourth-quarter run to claim a 63-52 win that gave coach Adam Jones' Wildcats a 17-4 overall record and a 9-1 conference mark.

"A big win," Jones said. "The guys really responded in the second half."

Blue Springs trailed 15-14 after one quarter and 35-31 at halftime.

Harrison drained two 3-point baskets in the third quarter, including a buzzer-beater that cut the deficit to 41-40, and 5-foot-3 sophomore guard Isaiah Hooks started the fourth quarter with a long-range bomb that gave Blue Springs a 43-41 lead it never relinquished.

"Honestly, I was living in the moment," Hooks said of his first varsity action. "My man was playing off me, and for obvious reasons, I wasn't going to drive to the basket, so I took the shot – and I hit it! Tonight was incredible. It was a great team win, and my coach and teammates had enough confidence in me to let me play at a crucial time in the game."

Crucial?

Jones called Harrison's and Hooks' back-to-back 3-pointers the two biggest shots of the game.

"They were huge," Jones said. “Mike's basket gave us so much confidence going into the fourth quarter, then Isaiah's basket gave us that lead. Isaiah is one of those players who was given a chance with our two point guards out, and he made the most of it. And we won't forget that."

That comment brought a huge smile to the sophomore's face.

But the man of the hour was Ezeogu, who went into beast mode in the second half.

He scored eight points in the third quarter, 11 in the fourth, played smothering defense from the baseline to the top of the key and grabbed enough boards to build a small village (14).

"Ike was Ike," Harrison said of Ezeogu, the Iowa State football signee who finished with 27 points. "When Ike gets going, we get going."

Added Jones: "Did you see who was running the offense late in the game? We believe you need to put your best athlete in the best position to help your team, and Ike can do everything. I've coached a lot of great players, but I've never coached anyone like Ike."

With the Cats leading 43-41, Ezeogu picked a Titan’s pocket and got the ball to Harrison, who was fouled. Harrison made both free throws. Ezeogu then hit a layup, made an and-one three-point play and suddenly a nail-biter was turning into a blowout.

"They're such a great team and we came over here without our point guards and we played one of our best games of the season," Ezeogu, who is averaging 21.7 points per game, said after recording his seventh double-double of the season. "This wasn't our best game of the year because we play a lot better with Kyle and Calvin, but Mike and everyone who played guard were great and we played as a team.

"If someone was open, they were going to get the ball. If there was a loose ball, we were going to get it."

And if Ezeogu was around the basket?

"It was two points," Ezeogu said, grinning. "We all played with a lot of confidence tonight. We want to win conference and we're tied (with Liberty), so we can't afford to lose another (conference) game. It took us a while to get going, but once we did, we were unstoppable."

Harrison finished with 17 points.

West's Chaz Watson scored 10 points in the first quarter and finished with 16 points. The Titans scored just 18 points in the second half.

"We got some big baskets – especially Mike's and Isaiah's – but we won this game because of defense,” Ezeogu said. “And that's the mindset we're going to have the rest of this season. If we shut another team down offensively, we have a great chance of winning that game."