Prep basketball roundup: Lee's Summit North bounces back to down Blue Springs

The Examiner staff

After two close losses to Park Hill, the Lee’s Summit North girls basketball team got back on the winning track against Blue Springs Tuesday.

The Broncos grabbed a 14-11 lead after one quarter and held on for a 53-42 Suburban Big Eight victory over the Wildcats, who were without leading scorer Kayleigh Jenkins because of an injury.

“I really liked our defensive and rebounding efforts,” Broncos coach Tricia Lillygren said after her team improved to 12-5 overall and 5-4 in the conference. “Offensively we need more consistency, but I'm encouraged that we are beginning to find more variety in our scoring. Overall, I was happy with the game we played.

North extended the three-point first-quarter lead to 30-22 at halftime and outscored the Wildcats in every quarter.

Elauni Bennett fired in 20 points, Addy Potts added 16 and Emani Bennett had 12 to power the Broncos.

Symiah Bradley scored 16 points and Collins contributed 14 to pace Blue Springs (13-8, 4-6).

STALEY 56, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 29: William Chrisman fell behind 10 points at halftime and couldn’t recover in a non-conference loss to visiting Staley Tuesday.

Staley grabbed a 22-12 advantage at the break and pulled away in the second half to drop Chrisman to 3-17 overall.

Jessie Taylor and Millie McGhee each scored 12 points to lead the Bears.

Boys

RAYTOWN 70, FORT OSAGE 47: Fort Osage couldn’t sustain a strong start in a Suburban Middle Six road loss at Raytown Tuesday.

Fort Osage trailed just 17-16 after the first quarter but succumbed to Raytown’s pressure in the second and third periods as the Blue Jays pulled away with a 37-20 advantage in those two quarters.

"We started out really hot on both sides of the floor and were able to do some really good things,” Fort Osage coach Josh Wilson said. “Raytown came storming back and their pressure gave us some issues in second period. We were still able to stay with them, but they had a run late in the third quarter and midway through the fourth quarter that put it out of reach.

“We had good games from Isaac (Woodward) and Kale (Davis-Rupniewski) inside, and Ryver Peppers had a great stretch by himself on offense and defense in the third quarter. We battled as a team and hopefully we can use the positives to have a positive run going into the playoffs."

Davis-Rupniewski finished with 13 points, Woodward had 12 and Trent Hogland added nine to lead the Indians (6-15, 1-5 Middle Six).

De’Waun Norton scored 17 points and Ramelo Smith and Seth Markley each had 13 to spark Raytown (13-7, 5-1), which has won four straight.

LIBERTY 57, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 32: Blue Springs South grabbed a lead on No. 5-ranked Liberty after one quarter, but the Blue Jays grabbed the lead in the second and cruised past the winless Jaguars.

“I might feel differently after watching the film, but for roughly 2 ½ quarters, I thought we executed our keys pretty well and hung in there against a truly elite team,” Jaguars coach Josh Smith said. “Unfortunately, we couldn’t sustain that level of effort and execution for 32 minutes. We allowed Liberty to outwork us for the majority of the second half and we struggled to play with the offensive pace necessary to create good shots against an extremely well-coached defensive team.”

After South took a 14-12 lead, Liberty put together a 17-5 run in the second quarter to take a 29-19 advantage into halftime. The Blue Jays pulled away with a 15-6 run in the third for a 44-25 lead.

D’Avion Stokes totaled nine points and Gedi Mohamed had eight for the Jaguars (0-19, 0-10 Suburban Big Eight).

Bennett Stirtz sank 12 of 14 free throws for 15 points and Karson Milbrandt added 12 to lead Liberty (19-2, 9-1).

VAN HORN 70, BISHOP MIEGE 62: Brycen Dean kept his hot streak alive, pouring in 30 points to lead Van Horn to a non-conference victory over host Bishop Miege Monday.

Dean added nine rebounds, four assists and two steals as Van Horn improved to 11-8.

Jeremy Paige added 13 points and Za’Corrie Kerr had 10 for the Falcons, who have won nine of their last 10.

PARK HILL 76, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 64: After being down by more than 20 points in the first half, Lee’s Summit North rallied to within nine with less than two minutes left only to fall short in a Suburban Big Eight home loss Tuesday.

“For the first time this season, (we) did not fold (our) tents after being down by 20-plus in the second half,” Broncos coach Mike Hilbert said. “BJ Stewart and Jaden McGhee found their offensive groove and pulled us within nine with just under two minutes to play.”

But that was as close as the Broncos (6-14, 1-9 Big Eight) could get. They suffered their fifth straight loss despite 26 points and 20 rebounds from Stewart and 21 points from McGhee.