Shorthanded Grain Valley outlasts Truman in overtime

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

For the past few games, the Grain Valley boys basketball team hasn’t had the services of their leading scorer Avery Garmon and junior forward Alex Snyder.

The Eagles had to add senior point guard Cylas Brewer to that list with a leg injury. That’s three starters Grain Valley didn’t have against Suburban Middle Six Conference foe Truman on Tuesday.

Grain Valley head coach Andy Herbert said his team had to have a next-man up mentality. And two of those players who have been a part of that are juniors Rhylan Alcanter and Reece Troyer.

Those two made helped the host Eagles overcome a red-hot shooting performance from Truman sophomore James Minks and came up big in a 57-53 overtime win.

Troyer had two key assists, both to Alcanter, who made two key layups during the extra session. The junior also made two free throws in overtime that were integral to the victory.

“He showed a lot of poise and did some great things in overtime,” Herbert said of Troyer.

The junior guard said he was ready when his number was called.

“It means a lot. I am just trying to do my job and help the team out any way I can,” said Troyer, who finished with six points. “If my time comes, I am ready for it.”

Alcanter had to sit out for most of the first half because of two fouls but still managed to fire in a game-high 17 points and grab 11 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season.

Four of those points came in overtime. The Eagles began the extra period on a 4-0 run that was highlighted by a coast-to-coast layup from Hart and a pass over the top of the defense from Troyer that resulted in an Alcanter layup. That made it 51-47 before Truman’s Dallas Winda converted a three-point play to cut the advantage to one point.

On Grain Valley’s next possession, Troyer drew a double-team on the low block, hit Alcanter with an underhand pass for a wide open layup for a 53-50 lead. After an empty possession from Truman, Troyer hit a pair of free throws to put the Eagles up by five.

Truman had a chance to tie after senior Griffen Hernandez made a 3-pointer and Winda was fouled after getting a steal on the Grain Valley inbound pass. He missed both of his free throws and Hernandez missed two 3-point tries down the stretch as the Eagles made 2 of 4 free throws to seal the victory.

“We did enough defensively in overtime to slow them down a little bit,” Grain Valley head coach Andy Herbert said after his team improved to 10-10 overall and 4-2 in the Suburban Middle Six. “We made key free throws and got key rebounds down the stretch.”

And the Eagles were able to do it without three of their starters.

“It’s harder to push the ball without (Brewer),” Troyer said. “He’s fast. And with Avery, we don’t have as much space because he can really spread the floor.”

Truman was also missing two of its key players, including leading rebounder Charles Daniels and leading scorer Maddux Bristow.

“We go about 13 players deep,” Truman head coach Simon Morefield said. “We have a lot of different people stepping up. To see that growth and development from our players, I couldn’t be more proud of our guys.”

The Patriots trailed 16-8 at the end of the first period and went into halftime down 31-19. Grain Valley seemed to be in full control until Minks got hot and made seven 3-pointers in the second half for 21 of his 22 points to help send the game to overtime.

“That is without question the best individual shooting performance we have had all year,” Morefield said. “James is a gym rat that has been waiting for his opportunity and with Maddux out, he took advantage of it.”

Truman took a 47-45 lead late in the fourth after Winda, who finished with 13 points, connected on a baseline jumper. Alcanter tied it on the Eagles’ penultimate possession of regulation on a hook shot and Nick Hooper later had a chance to win it with a corner three but missed.

It didn’t matter for the Eagles, though, as they came up big in overtime.

Hernandez finished with 13 points for Truman (6-14, 1-5).

Hooper and Keagan Hart each added 11 points for the Eagles, who snapped a three-game skid.