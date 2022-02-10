Grain Valley star Grace Slaughter to miss rest of season with torn ACL

Bill Althaus

Grain Valley junior Grace Slaughter, the two-time all-state guard and two-time Examiner Player of the Year who helped Team USA to a gold medal, will miss the rest of this season with a torn ACL.

It happened Saturday afternoon in a 42-40 loss to Blue Springs in the 810 Varsity Showcase at Lee's Summit West High School.

Slaughter, who has verbally committed to the Missouri women's basketball team, was cutting to the basket when her left knee buckled. While she was being guarded by a member of the Blue Springs Wildcats, there did not appear to be any collision.

"Those things just happen, and we hate that it happened to a great kid like Grace," an emotional coach Randy Draper said late Wednesday night. "Grace and her family want to let everyone know what happened themselves – that she will miss the rest of this season – so I just contacted my coaches and we'll let her teammates know."

Slaughter, who led the state in scoring last year with a 32.1 per-game average, was averaging 31.2 points per game this season for the 17-3 Eagles. She was also a member of the gold medal winning U16 Team USA at the FIBA Americas Championships last fall in Mexico.

"I've talked with Grace and her mother (Becky) and she had an MRI (at 6:15 a.m.) Wednesday and got the news last Wednesday afternoon, and it wasn't the news we wanted," Draper said. "What hurts me the most is that I know how hard she works, and how much this season has meant to her and her teammates.

"She is the hardest working player on our team, and her teammates see that and want to work hard, too."

They worked hard Monday in a dramatic 53-41 over Middle Six rival Truman, and every member of the Eagles took their game to the next level.

"That game was so special," Draper said. "They wanted to win it for Grace and for Finley (LaForge, who had surgery earlier in the season following a sternum injury) and they did. I told them that it's often the toughest team that wins big games, and they were tough that night – oh, they were so tough."

Grace and her family will meet with a surgeon Monday to determine when she can have surgery.

It's tough to predict when she will return, following an injury like the one the all-time scoring leader in the history of Grain Valley basketball suffered Saturday.

"This is pure Grace," Draper said, "we're talking and she tells me that as soon as she can put weight on her leg she's going to be in the gym shooting baskets. Her folks are going to have a hard time keeping her out of the gym, but all any of us want is for her to get healthy and get back to doing what she loves."

Some athletes have been able to return to action in six months. Most estimates are eight to nine months.

And when asked for an estimate, the veteran coach quipped, "Let's see, I think we might see her at tryouts next season."