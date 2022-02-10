Jeremy Paige, Van Horn answer coach's challenge to rout Summit Christian

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

Van Horn boys basketball coach Max Sollars challenged his team.

The Falcons led Summit Christian Academy 30-25 at halftime and that’s when Sollars presented his team with a quest.

“We really challenged them hard at halftime,” Sollars said. “There was a very big physical, mental and toughness challenge.”

The host Falcons responded behind a career-best 30-point performance from senior Jeremy Paige as they outscored the Eagles 45-18 in the second half on the way to a 75-43 Crossroads Conference rout Wednesday.

“It just comes back to Jeremy setting the tone,” Sollars said. “He really took care of the ball. I think he turned it over during the first play of the game and he turned it over one more time after that. He had two turnovers and eight assists. If he can do that every night, it will make everyone else’s jobs a lot easier.”

That’s the way it was against Summit Christian. Paige’s 13 first-half points helped Van Horn overcome a 16-11 first-quarter deficit to lead by five at halftime.

In the third quarter, Paige put in nine points, which included two 3-pointers, and Za’Corrie Kerr slammed down a one-handed dunk off a steal and assist from Paige.

“Finally!” senior wing Brycen Dean said of Kerr’s slam. “We have been waiting for him to do that for a while. We planned on doing a celebration after that happened.”

Added Paige: “We didn’t end up doing it because we were just locked in.”

Dean, who only had two points in the first half, made a trio of 3-pointers, including one at the buzzer, to help balloon Van Horn’s lead 56-39 going into the fourth quarter.

Paige helped finish it off in the fourth with eight points, including two treys.

“It’s the same approach every week,” Paige said of his shooting stroke. “It’s just about using the gun every day.”

Meanwhile, the Van Horn defense was effective in the second half as it held the Eagles to just 7-of-29 shooting from the field.

“Our 3-point shooting is often determined by Brycen and Jeremy getting stops in the frontcourt,” Sollars said. “If we stop other teams from getting into the paint, we get confidence from behind the arc on the other end.

“We told Jeremy he can shoot it, shoot it and shoot it, and that’s why he had a career game.”

After starting the season with a 2-7 record, the Falcons have won 10 of their last 11 to improve to 12-8.

“We are starting to see that the end is coming near this season,” Paige said. “We don’t want to go out losing, so we are starting to compete more.”

Dean finished with 18 points and Korey Messick contributed 15 for the Falcons.