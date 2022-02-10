Prep basketball roundup: Second-half surge lifts Blue Springs past Rockhurst

The Examiner staff

Dalesean Staley’s defense helped the Blue Springs offense heat up Wednesday.

With Staley’s help, Ike Ezeogu lit it up from outside to lead the Wildcats to a come-from-behind 56-44 non-conference victory over host Rockhurst.

The Wildcats fell behind 26-19 at halftime after Rockhurst outscored them 19-11 in the second quarter.

But the Wildcats put together an 18-8 run in the third quarter to take command with a 37-34 lead entering the final period.

"In the first half we came out a little sluggish and struggled to get the shots to fall,” Blue Springs coach Adam Jones said. “Second half, Dalesean Staley led our defensive charge which turned into some key transition points. Ike got hot from the perimeter early in the third.

“I was pleased with how aggressive we played in the second half and how we got ourselves under control when the game got tight. It was another great road test for our team.”

Ezeogu, a 6-foot-5 senior forward, sank three of his four 3-pointers and scored 16 of his game-high 23 points in the second half to lead the way with point guard Kyle Bruce still out with an illness.

Mike Harrison added 17 points, including nine in the first half to keep the Wildcats (18-4) within striking distance. Josh Allen went 6 of 6 from the free throw line and finished with 11 points.

WARRENSBURG 72, OAK GROVE 41: Turnover trouble hurt Oak Grove early and the Panthers couldn’t recover in an MRVC West road loss Tuesday.

Oak Grove fell behind 18-7 after one quarter and 37-14 at halftime while falling to 4-16 overall and 2-2 in the conference.

"We did a poor job of taking care of the basketball and having the necessary intensity in defensive transition to get consistent stops,” Panthers coach Dustin Fox said. “When you can't take care of the ball and set your defense, it has a snowball effect for the rest of the aspects of the game. Thankfully we return home on Friday for a courtwarming game against Clinton and hopefully clean some things up to get better for the stretch run."

Landon Chance scored 10 points, Hunter Jones added nine and Jamison Kirk had seven to lead Oak Grove, which has dropped five straight.