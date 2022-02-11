Defense helps Blue Springs South girls stay unbeaten in Big Eight

The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs South girls basketball team used a strong defensive effort to put itself in position for a conference title.

The Jaguars held host Raymore-Peculiar to single digits in three of four quarters on the way to a 53-26 rout of the Panthers in a Suburban Big Eight Conference matchup Thursday.

Blue Springs South (18-4), ranked No. 7 in the Class 6 state coaches poll, improved to 11-0 in the conference with three games remaining.

The Jaguars shut down Ray-Pec early to take a 21-10 lead at halftime.

“Not a ton of shots fell for either team in the first half. Our defense was solid all night and allowed us to slowly build a lead,” Blue Springs South coach Kory Lower said after his team won its fourth straight. “Ray-Pec is always a hard place to win at and play well, so it felt good to get a road W before a big week of home games next week against Lee's Summit North and Blue Springs.”

The Jaguars, leading 37-22 after three quarters, blew it open with a 16-4 advantage in the fourth.

Jaidynn Mason scored 15 points to lead the Jaguars’ balanced attack. Saneea Bevley and Kendall Puryear each added 12 points and Alexis Alexander tallied 11.