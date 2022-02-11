'It's time look ahead': Grain Valley star Grace Slaughter ready to work on comeback from injury

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Grace Slaughter says the tears are over and that it's time to put on her game face – her rehab game face.

The Grain Valley High School junior, a two-time all-state guard and two-time Examiner Player of the Year who has verbally committed to Missouri, will miss the rest of this season with a torn ACL.

It happened last Saturday in a 42-40 loss to Blue Springs in the 810 Varsity Showcase at Lee's Summit West High School.

"It's really tough to think about and talk about, but it's time look ahead, find out when I'm having my surgery and get to work on rehab," said Slaughter, who was cutting to the basket when her left knee buckled.

"I've never had to deal with anything like this, so I really don't know what to expect. We are meeting with my surgeon on Monday,, and I'm sure we'll have a lot of questions.

"And I can promise you this, I will work as hard in rehab as I do in basketball. I can't make any promises, but I hope to come back stronger and better than I was before the injury."

More:Grain Valley star Grace Slaughter to miss rest of season with torn ACL

Slaughter, who broke the Grain Valley career scoring record last week in a win over William Chrisman, was not at practice Thursday afternoon, but she was on the minds of her teammates.

"When I heard she had a torn ACL, I got sick to my stomach – literally sick. It hurt me that much to hear that news," junior forward Ella Clyman said. "Grace is one of my best friends, and we are going to miss her the rest of this season, but we all know she will come back and be great."

Sophomore guard McKenah Sears said while she's looking forward to Slaughter's return, the players recognize they will need to elevate their play to make up for her.

"We all know our roles and have to take our game up to a new level," Sears said, "but we can't try to be Grace because there's only one Grace Slaughter. We love her and we miss her and we can't wait to play with her next year."

Sophomore guard Annabelle Totta, who became a starter following an early season injury to Finley LaForge, also misses Slaughter.

"I heard about it and couldn't believe it," Totta said. "Grace was at our game (a 53-41 victory over Truman) Monday and she was walking without limp and didn't have crutches and we were all so excited. And then we heard about her torn ACL, and we have to work as hard as she has worked to be the best player in the state. And we worked hard and got that big win over Truman, and we all think we can keep doing it the rest of the season."

More:Blue Springs' win over Grain Valley could be costly for both teams

Junior guard Cameryn Bown knows that Slaughter is irreplaceable, and that it will take a complete team effort to continue a successful season for the 17-3 Eagles.

"You can't replace Grace," Bown said. "We know that. But we also know why she's the best player on our team and one of the best players in the country and that's because she works so hard. We were all talking before practice about how we have been working hard, but now, we have to work harder and make this a successful season."

Slaughter, the 6-foot-2 guard who helped Team USA to a gold medal at the U16 FIBA Americas Championship last summer, said that her strong Christian faith will help her get through this ordeal.

"God has a plan for me," Slaughter said, "and I hope to glorify God through this process. The support I've already received from my teammates and our coaches and my family has been unbelievable.

"And, if there is one bright spot about this injury – and I have to look hard to find one right now – is that it happened when I was a junior and not a senior."

That thought also occurred to Totta, who said, "If Grace was a senior, and I thought I'd never get to play with her again, I would be crying. I felt like I was going to cry when I found out she'd be out the rest of this season, but her being out is just going to make next year even more exciting."

Some athletes with a torn ACL have been able to return to action in six months. Most estimates are eight to nine months.

"I know I'm going to miss my summer AAU season," Slaughter said, "and when I told my AAU coach about my injury he said, 'Well, it looks like we have a new assistant coach on the bench.' And that's great because I will still be able to travel with the team, get in a gym, work on my shooting and learn more about the game from a coaching perspective.

"So that's positive. And I'm looking for all the positives I can. I cried so much after I got the news that I'm cried out. I'm ready to start rehab and I'm looking forward to see how our girls do the rest of this season and then looking forward to next year."