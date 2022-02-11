Sign motivates Herl, Chrisman to victory over rival Truman

Bill Althaus

There's an adage: "Don't poke the bear."

It basically means don't add fuel to a fire that can get out of hand.

That's what Truman High School basketball fans discovered Friday night as a large, hand-painted sign, hanging about the standing room only student section read: Any Other College > MSSU.

It was a reference to William Chrisman standout Dayne Herl, who signed a national letter earlier this week to play football at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin. The creative artists even incorporated the Lions' school colors of green and gold into the banner.

As if Herl needed any more motivation – he was playing in his last Noland Road rivalry game – that sign fueled the competitive fire as the Bears held off a late Truman challenge to pick up a 68-58 Suburban Middle Six win.

"I was walking into the gym and happened to look up and I saw the banner," said Herl, who led all scorers with 29 points, "and I'm like 'OK, game on.' I was already in my game zone, and it really didn't upset me, but it did my teammates."

Coach Jake Kates backed that comment.

"The guys were really fired up in the locker room," Kates said after his Bears improved to 16-6 overall and 5-2 in the conference. "Say'V'on (Lankford) was like, 'They can't disrespect our teammate like that. Come on, let's go!' And then all the guys were fired up.

"I guess it showed how much they respect Dayne, but it didn't get in his head at all. It just got him going out on the court."

Herl laughed about it after the game, saying the banner backfired.

"If they want to throw that much hate at me, they can," Herl said, "because all something like that is going to do is make me want to play harder – and all our guys felt the same way. It was just a great game – except we really didn't play well in the fourth quarter, with a great atmosphere and a sign."

Herl hit his first three shots, scored seven points and led the Bears to a 16-12 first quarter lead.

"It was close for a quarter," said Truman guard Maddux Bristow, "but they really took command in the second and third quarters. We dug a big hole (trailing 55-36 after three quarters) but really played well at the end. And that was important to us. It gave us some confidence that we can compete against one of the best teams in the area."

Truman scored 22 points in the fourth quarter as Bristow finished with 14 points. Griffen Hernandez led the Patriots with 20 and Dallas Winda had 11.

"I play with a lot of grit and toughness and my teammates played the same way in the fourth quarter," said Winda, a freshman point guard. "They beat us and that hurt. But at least we played hard for four quarters and made it a lot closer at the end."

While Kates was pleased with the outcome, he was disappointed in his team over the last eight minutes.

"Runs like that are what make you lose in the playoffs," Kates said. "We never let them get back all the way, but we can't let that happen. What's so disappointing is that we played so well for three quarters, and I wanted us to close it out playing the same way."

His team also misconnected on six dunks, which Kates cannot explain.

"We leave 12 points out there when we miss six dunks?" he said. "I want us to be aggressive and finish drives, but you can't miss six dunks – no way. But we'd rather have that happen now than when it can end your season."

Chrisman senior guard Jessie Minter was all smiles following his second Noland Road rivalry matchup against Truman.

"A big game with a great atmosphere," said Minter, who finished with 14 points. "Their students brought it and our students brought it. It was fun. I like their fans yelling at me – it gets me going."

After Herl signed his national letter of intent, he made a promise.

“All I'm going to be thinking about the rest of this (basketball) season is what I can do to help my team win," Herl said. "I'm excited to go to Missouri Southern State, but there is a lot of basketball left to play, including the biggest games of the season. And I want to be ready."

Truman dropped to 6-15 and 1-6.