Truman bounces back to throttle rival Chrisman

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Truman girls basketball coach Jimmy Page was eager to see how his team would respond Thursday after a tough loss earlier in the week.

The Patriots traveled north on Noland Road to face rival William Chrisman after falling 53-41 Monday to a Grain Valley team playing without injured all-state star Grace Slaughter.

The smile on his face after a 63-24 Suburban Middle Six Conference victory said it all – his team was back.

"I was very disappointed last Monday because the Eagles outplayed us any way you can outplay a team, and I know we're better than that," Page said after his team improved to 13-9 overall and 4-3 in the conference.

"Tonight, our guards were just great. We hit 11 of 21 3-pointers after hitting 1 of 26 Monday at Grain Valley. And when we shoot so well from the outside, it opens up things inside for Aa'Mya (Stacker) and Cece (Mora). We really got after it early, built a big lead and never lost our intensity. It's going to be a good bus ride home."

Taliyah Scott scored 11 of her game-high 14 points in the first quarter and her sister Layla Scott finished the night with eight. Urya Williams hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.

"This is how we play best, when we hit our 3-pointers and play as a team," said Taliyah Scott, who played very little in the second half.

Added Layla: "This just feels good. This feels even better because we were all so disappointed in how we played at Grain Valley. When we play like we did tonight – with everyone scoring and contributing – we're a hard team to beat."

Williams led the cheers from the bench when Page began inserting his reserves into the game.

"Those girls work as hard as we do," Williams said, "and I love to see them score and get to play. This was just a good night. It's always a good night when you win and you beat your biggest rival."

While his Bears (3-18, 1-6) did not come close to winning, Eric Schroer's squad turned in a respectable second half.

"We need to find a way to come out with the same energy at the first of the game that we come out with in the third quarter," said Schroer, whose Bears scored 10 points to the Patriots' 14 in the third quarter. "I thought Jessie Taylor played a strong game inside against two players who were much taller, and Millie McGhee plays with a chip on her shoulder. She plays hard, never gives an inch and has become a consistent scoring threat."

McGhee led the Bears with nine points.