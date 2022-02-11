Twin sisters power Lee's Summit North past Blue Springs in overtime

Michael Smith

The Examiner

From 2015 to 2017, Lee’s Summit North girls basketball coach Tricia Lillygren had a dominant sister duo in Aiyana and Aaliyah Johnson.

Both were forwards and controlled the paint on offense and defense.

This season, Lillygren has another sister duo to work with and they have provided the Broncos with plenty of firepower. Emani and Elauni Bennett are two guards who put up a lot of points for North, and they did so again in Thursday’s Suburban Big Eight contest at Blue Springs.

The Bennetts combined for 41 points and scored 11 of the Broncos’ 13 points in overtime for a 57-48 road victory.

“We tried to mix man and zone defense to keep them off balance, but they are really hard to defend because they are so explosive,” Blue Springs coach Mark Spigarelli said of the junior twins.

During the extra session, Emani, who finished with 20 points, got things started with a driving floater in the lane after each team had an empty possession. She also got an assist on a driving dish to an open Meleah Grayson on North’s next possession to put her team up 48-46.

Blue Springs sophomore Jayla Cornielus answered with a driving layup on the other end to cut it to two. But on the ensuing possession, Elauni was fouled. She made the first free throw but missed the second. She rebounded her own shot and made the putback layup in a moment that seemed like a backbreaker for the Wildcats.

“I like to look for openings and I like to take them whenever I can,” said Elauni, who finished with a team-high 21 points. “I drive it whenever I can, so that’s the most important thing for me to do.”

The host Wildcats got as close as three points from there as Emani made six of her last eight free throws to help seal it. Blue Springs, meanwhile, had a turnover and three missed shots on its last four possessions.

“Both teams were exhausted and both played three games already this week,” Lillygren said. “We lost our playing attitude, that strength and poise we unusually have in the fourth quarter, and Blue Springs had a lot to do with that.

“We got that back in overtime and got some big rebounds and took care of the ball.”

North (13-5, 6-4 Big Eight) led 18-12 at the end of the first period and 26-20 going into halftime. Blue Springs (13-9, 4-7) started slowly chipping away in the third and Cornelius hit a bank shot on the Wildcats’ last possession to cut the lead to 37-32 going into the fourth.

The Wildcats were missing Kayleigh Jenkins because of an ankle injury and missed her ability to drive to the basket and make shots from the perimeter, but they ran their offense to near perfection in the fourth. Spigarelli said he expects Jenkins to be back next week.

Blue Springs junior Nikole Schnell helped give her team the lead during a 6-0 spurt that ended with her converting a three-point play early in the fourth, making it 38-37.

Blue Springs led 40-37 after a putback layup from Schnell. However, the Broncos went on a 7-0 run from there that was capped by Elauni Bennett’s untouched, coast-to-coast layup.

North was up 44-40, but Blue Springs scored the final four points to send the game to overtime. Schnell sank a buzzer-beating floater on a backdoor cut to the basket when the Wildcats had just 3 seconds to score off an inbound pass.

“It was a play that we have drawn up to get a basket underneath and it’s worked every time we have used it so far,” said Schnell, who finished with 21 points. “We modified it to make it easier to get a basket.”

It was a valiant comeback that came up short in overtime for the Wildcats.

“I don’t like losing, but this is about the happiest I have ever been after a loss,” Spigarelli said. “Lately we have been putting our heads down when things don’t go well in the second half, but they didn’t do that.

“This was one of our best games offensively and being able to run set plays. A lot of positives from this game.”

Cornelius and Camryn Collins added eight points apiece for Blue Springs.