Troyer's career night boosts Grain Valley past Fort Osage

There are some common game plans when an opposing team faces the Grain Valley boys basketball team.

The opposing team likely focus its defense to slow down Rhylan Alcanter in the paint, make sure to contest the 3-pointers of Owen Herbert and Nick Hooper or defend the dribble drive of the speedy Keagan Hart.

However, in Friday’s Suburban Middle Six Conference rivalry game with Fort Osage, Grain Valley had a secret weapon that coach Josh Wilson and his Indians didn’t see coming.

Junior Reece Troyer, who has recently entered the starting lineup because of a handful of injuries, had been playing well coming in.

At Fort Osage, Troyer took his game to the next level with a career night, pouring in a game-high 29 points, including seven 3-pointers, in a 59-52 victory.

“(Troyer) came out and hit a couple of threes and expanded us a little bit, and (Alcanter) is load down low,” Wilson said. “We were so concerned about that, they were able to get some good looks for shots.

“We knew (Troyer) could shoot it a little bit. We concentrated so much on taking (Alcanter) away, he’s the guy you don’t think about. He did a great job finding open spots and his teammates did a great job of finding him.”

Troyer said that was the best game of his high school career, and it was the game he needed after going through a slump.

“I guess tonight I found it. Maybe it was the lighting in there or something,” Troyer said. “I don’t know what it was, but I just felt it.”

Added Alcanter: “That was insane. I love Reece, man!”

Troyer was a backup who got a few minutes early in the season, but when starters Avery Garmon, Alex Snyder and Cylus Brewer were injured, that gave Troyer a chance to show what he could do in a Tuesday game against Truman in which he played well down the stretch.

Even with Brewer coming back from injury Friday, Grain Valley coach Andy Herbert decided to keep Troyer in the starting lineup and it paid off.

“Reece has come a long way,” Herbert said. “It’s one thing to start a game playing like that, but to be able to finish playing like that shows his confidence and the ability of the team to find him in open spots.

“He’s so sound. He’s a good passer and his basketball IQ is extremely high. He’s capable of doing what he did tonight.”

Troyer hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter to help the Eagles take a 20-14 lead and his team held on to a 27-25 lead going into halftime after Fort Osage closed the period on a 4-0 spurt.

Grain Valley staved off Fort Osage in the early part of the third, but the Indians eventually tied it late in the quarter after forward Isaac Woodward got a steal that led to a three-point play following a fast-break layup by senior Tyrek Berry.

Tied at 37, the teams traded empty possessions and Fort Osage had a chance to take the lead on an inbounds pass with three seconds left. However, the pass went toward halfcourt and Troyer made the play of the game by intercepting it and making a transition layup at the buzzer to give Grain Valley a 39-37 lead entering the fourth quarter.

“He had the hustle to steal it, then he had the composure to not rush it,” Herbert said of Troyer. “He knew he had plenty of time and he took his time and made the basket. That was big for our momentum.”

Fort Osage never got closer than two points in the fourth. There was a stretch in which the Indians had turnovers on three consecutive possessions during a 11-3 run by the Eagles. That gave the road team a big enough cushion at 57-46 to seal it with 1:06 left.

“I hate to keep telling the guys the same thing after every loss, but we keep making the same mistakes,” Wilson said. “Those possessions killed us. We have to fix it.”

Alcanter finished with 14 points.

Trent Hogland led Fort Osage with 19 points.

Girls

It was just two days ago when Grain Valley got the gut wrenching news that two-time, all-state selection and University of Missouri commit Grace Slaughter would have to miss the rest of the season due to injury.

The junior tore her ACL in the second quarter of last Saturday’s 42-40 loss to Blue Springs. Losing someone who is arguably the best player in the state is obviously a tough blow for the Eagles.

So head coach Randy Draper and his team has to make adjustments to the offensive scheme.

Grain Valley proved it can still have an effective offense in Friday’s Suburban Middle Six Conference matchup with Fort Osage. It used off-ball movement, screens and full-court press to bombard the Indians with baskets in a 74-25 rout in the first game of the girls/boys doubleheader.

“We know we are going to have to cut more and pass more, which is what we should be doing anyway,” Grain Valley sophomore guard McKenah Sears said. “We just need to move the ball quicker and quicker.”

The Eagles led 24-2 at the end of the first quarter and went into halftime up 43-8. Draper was able to put in the junior varsity players in the fourth after taking a 63-21 lead at the end of the third.

“We all miss Grace and know she is a big asset to our team,” junior forward Ella Clyman said. “We all know we all have to step it up and fill our roles.”

Grain Valley’s full-court pressure helped create 21 Fort Osage turnovers and often led to easy baskets.

“We had to create more possessions so we could play more seamlessly,” Draper said. “The foot is on the gas right now. They are playing at a great pace. If you run, you’ll get it.”

Sears led the Eagles with 15 points, followed by Clyman with 10 and Emma Jane Ogle, Annabelle Totta, Meghan Knust each had nine.

Macie Smith led the Indians with 12 points.