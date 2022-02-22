Blue Springs South, Grain Valley girls seal conference titles

The Examiner staff

A pair of Eastern Jackson County girls basketball teams wrapped up conference titles in their regular-season finales Monday.

Blue Springs South rallied from a third-quarter deficit to top Park Hill and cap an undefeated Suburban Big Eight Conference title.

Grain Valley, meanwhile, clinched a share of the Suburban Middle Six crown with a 50-20 rout of Belton.

Park Hill outscored Blue Springs South 20-12 in the third quarter to grab a 36-34 lead and put the Jaguars’ spotless league mark in jeopardy.

Jaidynn Mason, Saneea Bevley and Alexis Alexander combined for 24 of South’s 26 points in the final quarter to help the Jaguars finish the conference at 14-0 and the regular season at 20-4.

“Huge win for our group. We overcame some injuries and illness and really fought hard against a tough Park Hill team,” Blue Springs South coach Kory Lower said. “It was pretty special to finish the conference season how we did. I’m so proud of this group and what they accomplished this year in a really challenging conference.

“It’s fun to accomplish something that’s never been done in our school’s history, but it’s even more rewarding that it’s happening with these kids. They love each other and are doing things that are representative of what you would want from a team. It’s been a blast all season and I just hope we can continue to play well into districts.”

Mason finished with 20 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter. Bevley scored seven of her 10 and Alexanded had seven of her nine in the final period. Kendall Puryear added 12 points and Tiyani Rollins added six with two key 3-pointers in the first quarter that helped the Jaguars to a 17-10 lead entering the second period.

GRAIN VALLEY 50, BELTON 20: Grain Valley lost two of its top players to injury this season and still managed to share a conference title.

The Eagles outscored the host Belton Pirates 12-3 in the second quarter on the way to clinching a share of the Middle Six crown, the Eagles’ first title in the Suburban Conference since joining the league in 2016.

Only last week’s 40-38 loss to Raytown kept the Eagles from claiming the title outright as the Blue Jays shared the crown with a 9-1 record. And Grain Valley did it without star guard Grace Slaughter and starting forward Finley LaForge.

“This team has lost two really good players to injury and just keeps finding a way through,” Grain Valley coach Randy Draper said of his team, which improved to 20-4 overall entering Saturday’s Class 6 District 7 play. “Grace got hurt on a Saturday (Feb. 5) and we played Truman on Monday. We had one day to get things smoothed out enough to play well. We have spent a lot of time moving players around and changing things we do to fit this group. Very proud of them.”

The Eagles jumped to a 9-3 lead after one quarter and made it 21-6 by halftime.

McKenah Sears and Annabelle Totta each scored 11 points to lead the Eagles. Ella Clyman added eight and Meghan Knust had seven.

Grain Valley is the No. 3 seed in the Class 6 District 7 Tournament at Blue Springs High School and faces Columbia Battle at 4 p.m. Saturday.

BLUE SPRINGS 51, LIBERTY 42: Blue Springs got Kayleigh Jenkins back for a full game and built some momentum for the Class 6 District 7 Tournament that it hosts starting Saturday.

Jenkins, who injured an ankle in a 42-40 win over Grain Valley on Feb. 5, played her first full game since then and scored 20 points to lead the Wildcats past host Liberty in the regular-season and Suburban Big Eight finale Monday.

The Wildcats outscored the Blue Jays 16-10 in the third quarter to erase a 24-20 halftime deficit and take a 36-34 lead into the final period.

Jayla Cornelius added 15 points and Symiah Bradley had 11 as the Wildcats (15-10) finished 6-8 in the Big Eight.

Blue Springs, the fifth seed, plays host to No. 4 Columbia Hickman in the first round of the district tournament at noon Saturday.

RAYTOWN 79, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 20: William Chrisman fell behind 45-9 at halftime and couldn’t recover as Raytown clinched a share of the Suburban Middle Six title with Grain Valley.

Chrisman, after advancing to the Class 5 state final four last year, finished the regular season at 3-21 overall and 1-9 in the conference.

Millie McGhee scored 11 points to lead the Bears, who are the No. 6 seed in the Class 5 District 8 Tournament and meet No. 3 Kearney at 1 p.m. Saturday at Kearney High School.

LIBERTY NORTH 52, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 44: Elauni Bennett’s double-double couldn’t help Lee’s Summit North stave off Liberty North in a Suburban Big Eight loss Monday.

The Broncos led 12-9 after one quarter before Liberty North rallied for a 24-22 lead at halftime. Lee’s Summit North made it 33-32 entering the fourth before Liberty North pulled away.

Elauni Bennett tallied 18 points and 15 rebounds and her twin sister Emani Bennett added 17 points to lead the Broncos (14-7, 7-6 Big Eight).

The Broncos play their regular-season finale at Lee’s Summit West Wednesday before playing host Belton in the Class 6 District 6 opener at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Boys

BLUE SPRINGS 67, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 50: Blue Springs held rival Blue Springs South to just two points in the second quarter to claim their ninth straight win Friday.

Ike Ezeogu poured in 28 points as the visiting Wildcats kept the Jaguars winless.

South grabbed a 15-13 lead after the first quarter but it quickly evaporated in the second as the Wildcats went on a 21-2 run to take a 34-17 halftime lead.

“The second quarter was obviously the difference in the game,” Jaguars coach Josh Smith said. “We had a stretch of roughly six minutes in that second quarter where we did a very poor job of taking care of the basketball and Blue Springs was able to capitalize and make us pay.”

The teams played even in the second half as South fell to 0-22 overall and 0-13 in the tough Suburban Big Eight despite 19 points from Gedi Mohamed and eight from D’Avion Stokes.

Josh Allen added 12 points and Mike Harrison had 11 for Blue Springs (21-4, 12-1 Big Eight).

RAYTOWN 74, TRUMAN 55: Raytown outscored host Truman 27-10 in the third quarter to pull away for a Suburban Middle Six Conference victory Friday.

Truman kept within striking distance at 30-23 at halftime, but Seth Markley sank a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight of his 15 points in the third to help Raytown take a 57-33 lead into the final period.

De’Waun Norton tallied 23 points as Raytown improved to 17-7 overall and 8-1 in the conference. Jason Parsons also added 15 points for the Blue Jays.

Griffen Hernandez scored 16 of his team-high 22 points in the second half. Dallas Winda added 14 points and Maddux Bristow had eight for Truman (6-17, 1-8).

Raytown can clinch the outright title with a win over William Chrisman (18-6, 7-2) in Tuesday’s regular-season finale.