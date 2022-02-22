Truman dominates Fort Osage in regular-season finale

Michael Smith

Truman girls basketball coach Jimmy Page said he promised himself that he wouldn’t look at game film of Raymore-Peculiar just yet.

That will be the Patriots' first round opponent in the Class 6 District 6 Tournament next Monday.

Page and his team were not about to look past Suburban Middle Six rival Fort Osage Monday on the road. Truman did look ready for postseason play as it dominated the Indians 59-31.

“All I have seen is the record,” Page said of his district game with Ray-Pec. “I have made myself not watch film yet. I wanted to make sure we were ready for (Fort Osage). I will watch film tomorrow. I know they have a big girl and they are well coached.”

Junior forward Aa’mya Stacker scored a game-high 18 points to help power Truman Monday. She was a force down low and no one on Fort Osage was tall enough to disrupt her shots at the basket.

“We moved a lot and we had fun,” Stacker said. “We also enjoy playing with each other and we move the ball.”

Added Page: “We moved the ball. We took advantage of our inside strength with Cece (Mora) and Aa’mya. We shot well, which hasn’t been a strength lately.”

Sophomore Layla Scott was also a big contributor. The versatile guard had a handful of drives and dishes that led to assists and she also scored 14 points with drives to the basket and shots from outside. Mora chipped in with 11.

“You can’t call Layla or Taliyah (Scott) point guards because they have the ability to score,” Page said. “But they are very unselfish when they get going down hill and drop the ball off.”

The Patriots (15-10), who finished 6-4 in the Suburban Middle Six, led 15-10 at the end of the first period and extended the lead to 35-22 at halftime behind Stacker’s 10 first-half points.

During the first 16 minutes, junior Macie Smith carried the Fort Osage offense with 15 points. In the second half, Page made a defensive adjustment to focus on Smith and the Patriots held her to just five points in the second half as she took much more difficult shots.

“We made sure to know where she was the whole time,” Page said of Smith.

In the third quarter, Truman took advantage of six Fort Osage turnovers and ballooned the lead to 52-28 going into the fourth.

Fort Osage (7-17, 4-6) never got closer than 24 the rest of the way as Layla Scott led the Truman offense with nine second-half points.

Page and the Patriots now turn their attention to No. 6-seeded Ray-Pec. They meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Belton High School.

Seventh-seeded Fort Osage will meet No. 2 Blue Springs South (20-4) in the first round of the Class 6 District 7 Tournament at 2 p.m. Saturday at Blue Springs High School.