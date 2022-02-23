Chrisman misses on chance to share conference title as Raytown clinches fourth straight

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Moments after his Raytown boys won their fourth consecutive conference championship – and the seventh in the past nine years – coach Cody Buford took a little trip down memory lane.

"Gosh, I remember when a lot of these guys were freshmen," Buford said after the Blue Jays defeated William Chrisman 52-42 to wrap up an 18-7 regular season and 9-1 conference campaign.

"When they were freshmen, I knew they were going to be special, and I wish I could tell you how special tonight really is because not many teams have the opportunity to win four conference championships in a row."

It was a special way to say goodbye to longtime Blue Jays varsity assistant Scott Spellman, who is retiring from coaching after this season.

"Coach Spellman, Coach (Anthony) Morgan, Coach (Antonio) Winn – they have all had a big impact on me and our players. This is a night to celebrate," Buford added.

Buford then joined his seniors for a postgame photo to commemorate the special night.

While he was celebrating, Chrisman coach Jake Kates was holding court with his team.

"We talked about a few things tonight, but we'll get into more detailed stuff tomorrow," said Kates, whose Bears wrapped up an 18-7 regular season – the best regular-season mark since 1979-80 – and 7-3 conference record.

"We had a chance to tie Raytown for first place and we didn't get the job done. Cody always has his team ready to go, and I thought we were ready to go, but a few fouls hurt us and after some of the calls we were walking on eggshells out there. And we're not as good as we need to be when we're walking on eggshells."

Through three periods, the game was roller coaster of emotions as Raytown led 11-8 after one period.

Chrisman senior guard Dayne Herl, who led all scorers with 20 points, hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to knot it at 21-all going into halftime.

Raytown freshman Ramelo Smith then hit a buzzer-beater at the end of the third quarter to give the Blue Jays a 37-34 lead going into the final eight minutes.

The Bears, though, managed just eight points in the fourth quarter, as Herl sat out the first 2:37 of the period with four fouls.

"The guys in our locker room know this was a reality check," Kates said. "If this happens again, our season is over. You don't want to play like this in a district game or beyond. We'll regroup and be fine.”

Chrisman, which had a four-game winning streak snapped, is the No. 2 seed in the Class 5 District 8 Tournament it will host and will meet No. 7 Winnetonka (7-19) in the first round at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Smith led the Blue Jays with 12 points. Three Blue Jays had seven points and one had nine.

"That's how it's been for us all season," Buford said of the balanced attack. "We don't have that one go-to guy, we have a lot of different guys who have big games, and that makes us a difficult team to defend."

Raytown is the No. 3 seed in the Class 6 District 6 Tournament and will face No. 6 Raymore-Peculiar (10-15) in the first round at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Belton High School.