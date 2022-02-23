Fort Osage's Chase Stumfoll converts on chance to 'redeem myself' with game-winning shot

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

Fort Osage boys basketball coach Josh Wilson had a decision to make.

His Indians trailed Truman 55-54 with 7.8 seconds left and Truman sophomore guard James Minks was fouled and went to the free-throw line to shoot a pair.

Minks missed both free throws and junior Chase Stumfoll got the rebound and started racing to the other side of the court. When he reached the top of the key, Wilson made a split-second decision.

“My rule is at about the top of the key area, if I think we got nothing, I will call a timeout,” Wilson said. “I was very close to calling a timeout.”

He ended up not calling the timeout and it turned out to be the correct decision.

The Truman defense overcommitted to the strong side of the floor. A Truman defender tried to stop Stumfoll’s progress by sliding over to the middle of the lane. The junior used a Euro step to get around the defender and made a left-side reverse layup with 0.5 of a second remaining.

Truman's ensuing desperation inbound pass was stolen by Fort Osage forward Kale Rupniewski, giving the Indians a 56-55 Suburban Middle Six home victory Tuesday in the regular-season finale.

When Stumfoll had the ball he said he had a chance at redemption.

“I struggled all game and it was a chance to redeem myself,” said Stumfoll, who only had one point before his game-winning basket. “I got into the lane and got a good look.”

His teammate, senior guard Trent Hogland, was impressed with the move Stumfoll made to get to the basket.

“I didn’t know he had (the Euro step) in his game, but I am not surprised,” Hogland said. “He has a clutch gene in him.”

Truman head coach Simon Morefield said the Patriots (6-18, 1-9) made mental errors on defense on Stumfoll’s game-winner.

“It was a lack of focus,” Morefield said. “Credit to him – (Stumfoll) made a great play. You have to finish the game. You can’t play the first three quarters and play 7 minutes and 53 seconds in the fourth. We have to understand time and score.”

Truman led Fort Osage 15-8 at the end of the first quarter, but Fort Osage rebounded to take a 28-23 advantage into halftime behind 12 points from Hogland.

There were five lead changes in the third period and Truman was able to go into the fourth up 42-39 thanks to 10 points from junior guard Maddux Bristow and a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from senior guard Griffen Hernandez.

Fort Osage (7-18, 2-8) regained a 46-45 lead early in the fourth after an Arthur Wyatt putback layup and a trey from Hogland. The Indians’ biggest lead of the period was 49-45 midway through, but Truman went on a 10-2 run. Hernandez started it with a 3-pointer and capped it by sinking two free throws for a 55-51 lead.

On Fort Osage’s next possession, Hogland drove the lane and was met by a double-team. He kicked it out to freshman forward Isaac Woodward for a corner 3-pointer to cut the lead to 55-54 before Stumfoll’s heroics unfolded.

“It’s something we have been working toward all year,” said Hogland, whose team was 1-4 in games decided by five points or less coming into Tuesday. “It feels good to finally close one out.”

Hogland led Fort Osage with 18 points and Wyatt was also in double figures with 10.

Hernandez finished with a team-high 15 points. Freshman guard Dallas Winda added 13 and Bristow chipped in with 12 for the Patriots.

Both teams will head into district play next Monday as Fort Osage will be the No. 6 seed in the Class 6 District 7 tournament and will face Columbia Rock Bridge at 3:30 p.m. Monday at Blue Springs High School.

“They are big, strong and athletic,” Wilson said of the Bruins (15-10). “It will be a test. We’re going to be prepared for them.”

Truman enters the Class 6 District 6 Tournament as the No. 8 seed and will take on fifth-ranked and top-seeded Lee’s Summit (21-4) in the first round at noon Saturday at Belton High School.

“It’s a great chance to play a very high quality opponent,” Morefield said of the Tigers, who upset Class 6 No. 1-ranked Staley 57-56 Tuesday. “If we come out and rebound and shoot like we are capable of, we can beat anybody.”