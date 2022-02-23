Prep basketball roundup: Blue Springs falls to Liberty in regular season finale

The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs boys basketball team had a chance to share the Suburban Big Eight Conference title in its regular season finale Tuesday.

But seventh-ranked Liberty wouldn’t give the 10th-ranked Wildcats a chance.

Blue Springs held a slim 11-10 lead after the first quarter but it was all Liberty after that as the Blue Jays grabbed a 28-23 halftime lead and slowly pulled away to claim a 66-48 victory and the Big Eight title.

“Liberty simply outplayed us," Blue Springs coach Adam Jones said after his team finished the regular season at 21-5 and claimed second in the conference with a 12-2 mark.

Ike Ezeogu scored 13 of his game-high 23 points in the first half to lead the Wildcats. Josh Allen added eight points and Mike Harrison had seven.

Bennett Stirtz and Luke Stubbs each scored 20 points to spark Liberty (23-2, 13-1).

Blue Springs is the top seed and host of the Class 6 District 7 Tournament and will face No. 8 Sedalia Smith-Cotton in the first round at 8 p.m. Monday.

BELTON 53, GRAIN VALLEY 45: Grain Valley held a 26-18 halftime lead over host Belton but couldn’t hold on in a Suburban Middle Six loss in its regular season finale Tuesday.

Belton outscored the Eagles 16-9 in the third quarter to pull within 35-34 and then passed them with a 19-10 final period.

Owen Herbert sank 5 of 12 3-point attempts and finished with a team-high 19 points for Grain Valley (11-13, 5-5 Middle Six). Keagan Hart totaled 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists and Rhylan Alcanter added nine points and six rebounds.

Grain Valley faces Columbia Battle (9-14) in the first round of the Class 6 District 7 Tournament at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Blue Springs High School.

PARK HILL 81, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 48: Turnover problems doomed Blue Springs South Tuesday as the Jaguars finished the regular season without a win.

Park Hill (16-9, 9-5) led 17-11 after the first quarter but turned the Suburban Big Eight matchup into a rout with a 24-9 run in the second quarter for a 41-20 halftime lead.

“We simply did not execute our keys very well at all – in fact, we failed miserably,” Jaguars coach Josh Smith said. “We turned the ball over like crazy, our transition defense was atrocious, and Park Hill took full advantage."

Logan Willis scored nine points, Ajay Ford added eight and D’Avion Stokes had seven to lead the Jaguars (0-23, 0-14 Big Eight), who meet No. 2-seeded Columbia Hickman at 5 p.m. Monday in the first round of the Class 6 District 7 Tournament at Blue Springs High School.

Marqueas Bell led four Park Hill players in double figures with 16 points.

LIBERTY NORTH 50, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 31: Lee’s Summit North struggled offensively in a Suburban Big Eight loss at Liberty North Tuesday.

"(We were) as cold as the temperatures outside the gym,” Broncos coach Mike Hilbert said after his team managed to reach double digits in just the third quarter.

BJ Stewart scored 11 points to lead the Broncos (7-17), who finished 2-12 in the conference.

North concludes the regular season Thursday at Rockhurst and then faces Rockhurst again in the first round of the Class 6 District 6 Tournament at 3 p.m. Saturday at Belton High School.