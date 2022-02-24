Blackburn's hot shooting boosts Van Horn to win in regular season finale

The Examiner staff

Van Horn senior Rhiannon Blackburn was on fire from the outside Wednesday night.

That helped the Falcons gain some momentum for Saturday’s district opener with a 55-40 victory over visiting Excelsior Springs.

Blackburn sank 7 of 9 3-point attempts for all of her game-high 21 points as Van Horn improved to 8-15 entering Saturday’s 1 p.m. Class 5 District 8 game against Platte County (8-14).

Van Horn led 23-19 at halftime but pulled away with a 16-9 advantage in the third quarter for a 39-28 lead entering the final period.

Freshman Kuliciah Wallace added 15 points, sophomore Emari Smith had 12 points and sophomore Arrieona Willis led the Falcons with 11 rebounds and three blocks.

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 53, LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 42: Emani Bennett poured in 25 points as Lee’s Summit North concluded its regular season with a Suburban Big Eight victory over host Lee’s Summit West Wednesday.

North jumped to a 15-10 lead after one quarter and maintained that until pulling away in the fourth quarter.

Elauni Bennett added 12 points as the Broncos improved to 15-7 overall and finished 8-6 in the conference.

North meets host Belton in the first round of the Class 6 District 6 Tournament at 5:30 p.m. Monday.