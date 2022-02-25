'Even more special': Blue Springs South girls enter district on a high of undefeated conference title

Bill Althaus

Blue Springs South coach Kory Lower and his brother Kurt, the Jaguars' assistant varsity coach, took a few moments this week to reminisce on the most successful season in the 30-year history of the program.

Their Jaguars finished with a 21-4 regular-season record, which is tied for the most wins in a single season, and perfect 14-0 Suburban Big Eight conference mark – winning the first conference crown in the girls basketball program’s history.

"We haven't been too bad this season," said Kory Lower, who is wrapping up his fifth season as head coach of the Jaguars. "I was talking with Kurt and he told me I needed to be enjoying this season more, but it just seems like there's so much left to work on with district Saturday.

"But I do appreciate what we've done – and sharing it with Kurt makes it even more special. And this team is as special as any team I've ever coached – on and off the court. They are such great kids.

"I always have to apologize to our bus drivers for all the bad singing they're going to be hearing when we come home from road trips. Our girls like to sing!"

And they like to win. Lower hopes that winning continues Saturday when the Jaguars, ranked sixth in the latest Class 6 state coaches poll, meet Fort Osage in the first round of the Class 6 District 7 Tournament at 2 p.m. at Blue Springs High School.

"This season has been amazing because we love our coaches and we love each other," said senior guard Jaidynn Mason, who recently surpassed the 1,000-point career mark in just three years at South (she scored 308 points her freshman year at Park Hill South, but those points did not contribute to her milestone point total).

"We're always doing something together. I think that's why we’re playing so well, because we don't want to let each other down or disappoint each other, because we're out there playing for our sisters, our family," added Mason, who is averaging 14.8 points, 3.9 steals and 3.3 assists per game and is in the top 10 in the metro area in assist-to-turnover ratio and top 11 in efficiency rating (16.00).

Saneea Bevley, another South senior guard who surpassed the 1,000-point mark this season, believes love of team is a big reason for the Jaguars’ remarkable season.

"I've never had this much fun," said Bevley, who is averaging a team-best 15.7 points per game. "It all starts with our coaches. They love us and we love them, and we have as much fun away from the game as we do when we're playing. We're always at someone's house or going out together. None of us want this season to end, and we're working hard to make that happen."

The Jaguars have won seven in a row and are seeded No. 2 in District 7 behind second-ranked Columbia Rock Bridge (24-1), which beat South 48-43 in the Truman Pete Hile Tournament on Jan. 17. Fort Osage is seeded No. 7.

"We know we have a lot of work to do over at Blue Springs, and it all starts with Fort Osage," Lower said. "We will approach that game like any other game this season. We had a short practice today, but the girls worked hard. I know how much they want to get to state – so do I.

"And it all starts Saturday."