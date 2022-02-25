Grain Valley star Grace Slaughter eager to work on recovery after surgery

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Grace Slaughter said she's living an “exciting” life following surgery to repair a torn ACL.

"I wake up, grab my crutches, hobble over to the couch, then to the bathroom and then back to bed," Slaughter, the Mizzou commit and two-time all-state Grain Valley High School girls basketball guard, said with a laugh.

Slaughter, who led the metro area in scoring with a 31.3 points-per-game average before injuring her left knee Feb. 5 in game against Blue Springs in the 810 Varsity Showcase, underwent a 4 1/2-hour surgical procedure late Tuesday afternoon at the Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Clinic of Kansas City, in Leawood, Kan.

Now comes the road to recovery.

"They repaired my torn ACL and had to repair my meniscus – which means I can't bear any weight on my knee for quite a while,” Slaughter added.

"So my teachers have been great keeping me updated on classes, because I'm afraid to go back to school and have something happen in the hallways. And tonight Ella (Clyman, the junior center) and her mom brought me a goodie basket, with notes from the girls on the team, which really made my day.

"I'm going to be off my feet for a while, and believe me, I'm counting the days until I can start rehabbing and get back in the gym."

“I'm not going to rush it, but I'm excited to get back to work."

Slaughter's mother, Becky, bought her a calendar/journal, so she can keep track of her rehab process, which could take anywhere from six to eight months.

"I can't wait to write on that calendar that today I walked up our stairs – with my crutches – and got ready to go to rehab," said Slaughter, the two-time Examiner Player of the Year who helped the U16 girls U.S. national team win a gold medal in the FIBA Americas tournament last summer.

Despite the loss of Slaughter and starting guard Finley LaForge, who suffered a sternum injury early in the season, the Eagles (20-4) have enjoyed success so far entering Saturday’s Class 6 District 7 opener.

“This team has lost two really good players to injury and just keeps finding a way through,” Grain Valley coach Randy Draper said of his No. 3 seeded team. “Grace got hurt on a Saturday and we played Truman on Monday. We had one day to get things smoothed out enough to play well. We have spent a lot of time moving players around and changing things we do to fit this group. Very proud of them.”

So is Slaughter, who plans on attending the 4 p.m. Saturday game against No. 6 seed Columbia Battle at Blue Springs High School.

"I'm going to the game," she said. "At least, right now I'm planning on going to the game. I'm not going to miss watching our girls play. I really miss them, and I really miss playing, and I want to be there to support them.

"I've never had to deal with anything like this, so I really don't know what to expect. I'll be honest with you, I have been in more pain the past few days than I expected, but today (Thursday) it's getting a lot better.

"I'm going to do what everyone tells me to do, and when I am able to get back, I'm going to work as hard in rehab as I do in basketball.

"I want to come back stronger and better than ever."