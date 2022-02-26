Lee's Summit North coach happy to have double-double machine BJ Stewart in final season before retiring

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Mike Hilbert has coached many of the area's top players during his lengthy tenure as the head boys basketball coach at Lee's Summit North High School, including former Examiner Player of the Year Javaunte Hawkins.

But he admits with a grin that in his 27 years as a coach and 21 as the Broncos head coach, he has never seen a performance like the one senior BJ Stewart turned in during a consolation game in the Summit Grill Shootout at Lee’s Summit High School.

Stewart scored 23 of his tournament- and school-record 50 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Broncos to an 84-77 victory over St. Michael the Archangel Catholic.

"I have been so blessed over the years to not only coach great players, but great young men," said Hilbert, who is retiring after this season. "But as I watched that game, I knew BJ was having a great game, but I had no idea it was a 50-point performance. You don't see many of those, and to have it happen in my final year at the high school made it even more special."

Stewart’s 50 points broke the record for scoring in the Lee’s Summit High School tournament that had stood since 1983. He also broke the school record for points in a single game set by Hawkins in 2019.

In that game, Stewart had four 3-pointers, two 2-point baskets and went 7 of 9 from the free throw line in the final quarter. He finished 5 of 10 from 3-point range among his 16 field goals and went 13 of 17 from the line. Stewart also grabbed 12 rebounds for his 12th double-double of the season.

"You can count on 20 points and 10 rebounds from B.J. just about every night," said Hilbert, who will lead Stewart and his teammates into district play Saturday against Rockhurst after falling 81-63 to the same Hawklets team in Thursday’s regular season finale. "It's been an honor to coach him and watch him grow up this season."

Stewart – who is averaging nearly a double-double with 19.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game and was named to the watch list for the DiRenna Award given to the metro area’s top player earlier this season – came to North this year after playing basketball in Texas.

"I moved up here with my aunt and uncle," said Stewart, the 6-foot-4 swing man who scored 24 points in Thursday’s loss and has 17 double-doubles in 25 games this season. "And Coach Hilbert and our team have become so important in my life. The best thing about scoring 50 points that game is that I could do it for Coach Hilbert in his last year. He's my second father and I love him so much.

"I just wish I could play for him forever because he doesn't just care about me as a player, he cares about me as a person."

That comment seemed to catch Hilbert off guard.

"Comments like that are why you coach, why you want to make a difference in a young man's life," said Hilbert, who has compiled a 292-235 record at Lee’s Summit North since 2001 entering Saturday’s 3 p.m. Class 6 District 6 opener at Belton High School. "He is such a special young man and I know he is going to do great things in his life – way beyond the basketball court.

"I'm just so fortunate he came to Lee's Summit North and he was a part of our team and my life this season."