Blue Springs' Mark Spigarelli reaches 600 career victories as Wildcats top Hickman in district opener

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Kayleigh Jenkins – a three-sport star who concentrates on her particular sport only during that season – will forever be associated with Blue Springs High School coach Mark Spigarelli's 600th career victory.

She scored a game-high 26 points – including six 3-pointers – to lead the Wildcats to a 61-52 victory over Columbia Hickman in Class 6 District 7 play Saturday at Blue Springs High School.

The fifth-seeded host Wildcats (16-10) advance to play top-seeded Columbia Rock Bridge (25-1) in the semifinals at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Jenkins torched the Kewpies from long range throughout the game, and even had some fun with Spigarelli when she stepped past the midcourt line and appeared to launch yet another bomb.

"I was thinking about it," said Jenkins, within earshot of her coach, "but I wasn't really going to shoot it. Just wanted to have some fun with Spig."

When the locker room cleared out, Spigarelli jokingly asked Jenkins, "Were you just messing with me out there?"

They both had a good laugh.

When asked about starring in the milestone victory, Jenkins said, "It's special. Spig means so much to all of us, and we didn't even know it was his 600th career win until after the game. But that's how he is – all he cares about are his players and helping us be the best players and individuals we can.

"He gets embarrassed talking about himself, and I know he doesn't like talking about something like this 600th win. But that is a lot of wins."

Jenkins scored eight points in the first quarter and 11 in the second as the Wildcats ran off to a 32-21 halftime lead.

Jenkins, who has battled a nagging ankle injury, cramped up in the second half, allowing Symiah Bradley to dominate inside as she scored nine of her 15 points in the fourth quarter.

Jayla Cornelius, Jenkins' backcourt mate, finished with 14 points.

"We did a nice job with the balanced scoring, and Kayleigh was pretty amazing this afternoon," Spigarelli said. "I watch her and I can't believe she only has a basketball in her hand during basketball season. And I'm sure Katie (Straka, Wildcats volleyball coach) feels the same way about volleyball. She is as gifted an athlete as I have ever been around, coached or watched."

Hickman finished the game with a 24-point fourth quarter but could never cut the deficit to fewer than six points.

"They never gave up," Spigarelli said of the Kewpies. "We held on for the win, and now we get to face Rock Bridge in the semifinals."

Sophia Elfrink led Hickman with 12 points.